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Highlighting Manufacturing Capabilities, Product Quality, and Technological Development

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHINA, November 3, 2026 - Five Chinese companies - Zhongshan Platino Electric Appliances Technology Co., Ltd., Ningbo Pubei Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd., Shaoxing Kesai Electric Co., Ltd., Islow Electric (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd. and Ningbo Longde Life Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. - are featured in this 2026 overview of China's slow juicer manufacturing segment. Their product portfolios reflect several ongoing developments in the category, including larger feeding chutes, low-speed extraction systems, DC motor configurations and detachable components designed to simplify cleaning.Slow juicers, also known as masticating or cold press juicers, extract juice by crushing and pressing fruits and vegetables at relatively low rotational speeds rather than relying on high-speed centrifugal processing. Zhongshan Platino's PLJR series, for example, operates at approximately 60 RPM and features a 120 mm feeding opening, a 200 W full-copper DC motor and a working noise level below 68 dB. These specifications illustrate the engineering priorities increasingly associated with the modern household slow juicer market.Industry Context: Growing Interest in Slow Juicing TechnologyThe global juicer market was valued at approximately USD 2.8 billion in 2024, according to Grand View Research. Within this category, masticating juicers are projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% between 2024 and 2030. Market Research Future also projects that Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region for cold-pressed juice, with an estimated CAGR of 12.9% through 2035.Slow juicing technology is attracting attention because of its extraction method. Operating speeds commonly range from approximately 40 to 150 RPM, depending on the product design. This approach is intended to reduce heat generation during extraction and support juice quality. As a result, the category serves a broad range of applications, from household kitchens to fresh juice bars, beverage retailers and commercial food-service operations.Product development has also expanded beyond conventional juicing functions. Current product categories include the Cold Press Slow Juicer, Low Speed Slow Juicer, Large Feeding Chute Slow Juicer and Multi-function Slow Juicer. Depending on their configurations, some models also incorporate automatic pulp separation, reverse operation, detachable filters and other cleaning-oriented features.For international distributors, product specifications and compliance documentation remain important considerations. Electrical safety, food-contact materials, restricted substances and applicable market regulations all influence product suitability. The following companies are reviewed according to their publicly available product and corporate information, with particular attention given to Zhongshan Platino's documented slow juicer platform.Five Companies in China's Slow Juicer Manufacturing Segment1. Zhongshan Platino Electric Appliances Technology Co., Ltd.Zhongshan Platino Electric Appliances Technology Co., Ltd. is a small kitchen appliance manufacturer established in January 2018 and located in Huangpu Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province. The company operates a 3,200 m2 facility with 25 employees and three modern production lines, and reports an annual production capacity of 720,000 units. Its product portfolio includes slow juicers, juice extractors, coffee makers, coffee grinders and choppers. Approximately 95% of its output is exported, with the European Union, India and the Middle East identified as its principal markets.The company's slow juicer platform includes the PLJR-320, PLJR-316 and PLJR-316SUS. These models are designed around large-feeding-chute, whole-fruit cold-press extraction and easy-clean functionality. They are positioned for household kitchens, small kitchen appliance distribution, fresh juice bars, bubble tea shops and catering applications. The PLJR-320 features a 120 mm feeding opening designed to accommodate whole fruits and vegetables, operates at approximately 60 RPM and is rated at 200 W. Its electrical specifications are 220–240 V AC, 50/60 Hz and Class II protection. The model has a maximum continuous working time of under 10 minutes and a working noise level below 68 dB.The PLJR-320 uses a PC juice cup, SUS#420 blade, PC and SUS#304 squeezer axis, and AS juicer and pulp containers. The PLJR-316SUS version incorporates a stainless steel housing. Its DC motor configuration also provides a product basis for the Quiet DC Motor Slow Juicer category, while its wide feeding opening supports the positioning of a Large Feeding Chute Slow Juicer and Whole Fruit Cold Press Slow Juicer. Detachable juicing components and a no-net filter structure further contribute to its easy-clean design. The motor base, however, is not immersible.Certification documentation is one of the company's most clearly documented strengths. The PLJR-320, PLJR-316 and PLJR-316SUS are covered by ISO 9001 certification number 43018Q0N0R0UN0021-2 against the ISO 9001:2015 standard, issued by LIANQISHIXIN CERTIFICATION CO., LTD. Low Voltage Directive certification number AN 50659523 0001 was issued by TÜV Rheinland on December 31, 2024, and is valid through December 30, 2029, citing EN 60335-1, EN IEC 60335-2-14:2023 and EN 62233:2008. LFGB certification number (8826)160-0149 was issued by Bureau Veritas. REACH certification number (8826)160-0151 covers the PLJR-320 under Regulation (EC) No. 1907/2006, while RoHS certification number (8826)160-0150 is valid from September 10, 2026, to September 9, 2031. The company additionally reports CE, CB, BPA, BSCI, RoHS and REACH coverage across its product range, with certification and testing services involving TÜV and SGS.In terms of manufacturing operations, Platino provides product development, mould design and mould manufacturing services, supported by an in-house research, testing and product safety laboratory. The company reports holding utility model and invention patents and introducing new product models annually. Its stated customer references include Geepas, Optima (UAE), BMVA (Turkey and Morocco), Marjane (Morocco), Jata (Spain), Borosil and Skyline (India), and Vitek (Russia). Product support includes a one-year warranty for the complete unit. The company's no-net filter structure is intended to simplify disassembly and cleaning, while the detachable components support routine maintenance.2. Ningbo Pubei Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd.Ningbo Pubei Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd., located in Yuyao, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, specializes in slow juicers and other small kitchen appliances. Its publicly listed product portfolio includes whole-fruit masticating juicers, cold press models and related appliance categories. Models such as the PB-006, PB-007, PB-010 and PB-011 illustrate its product development in low-speed extraction. Published product information for selected models specifies approximately 40–65 RPM operation and 150 W rated power, together with automatic juice-and-pulp separation and reverse operation. The company also presents OEM manufacturing capabilities and an export presence across international markets. These product characteristics are relevant to buyers looking for a Low Speed Slow Juicer, a Pulp-separating slow juicer or an Automatic Pulp Ejection Slow Juicer, subject to confirmation of the exact configuration for each model.3. Shaoxing Kesai Electric Co., Ltd.Shaoxing Kesai Electric Co., Ltd. is a home appliance manufacturer based in Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province, with more than 15 years of experience in juicer and blender development. Its published product range includes multiple slow juicer models, such as the KS-218 series and KS-1500 series, alongside power juicers. The company describes its capabilities in product design, production, sales, research and development, supported by plastic injection and tooling workshops. It also offers OEM and ODM services and reports product-related certifications including BSCI, CB, GS, CE, RoHS, LFGB, REACH, ETL and FDA. Its product portfolio provides a basis for evaluating different household slow juicer configurations, including models designed for fruit and vegetable extraction and easy-clean operation.4. Islow Electric (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd.Islow Electric (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd. is a slow juicer manufacturer located in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province. Established in 2019, the company focuses on the research, development and production of juicers and coffee grinders. Its publicly presented product range includes vertical and horizontal slow juicers, with feeding openings in several sizes, from compact formats to larger self-feeding designs. The company reports operating four production lines and developing nearly 35 product models, with products exported to more than 20 countries. Its published manufacturing information also references CE, GS, CB and ETL certifications, together with ISO 9001-related quality management credentials. The product range is relevant to distributors evaluating a Household slow juicer, a Large Feeding Chute Slow Juicer or a Multi-function slow juicer for different retail and private-label programs.5. Ningbo Longde Life Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.Ningbo Longde Life Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. is based in Cixi, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, and was established in 2009. The company specializes in small kitchen appliances, with a product portfolio that includes blenders, slow juicers, food choppers, soy milk makers and milk frothers. One publicly listed model, the LDDC-1507 slow juicer, features a 150 W DC motor, an operating speed of 80 RPM and a dual-size feeding opening measuring 77 mm and 43 mm. Other listed features include a reverse button, a safety lock system, 1,000 ml juice and pulp containers, and dishwasher-safe non-electrical components. The model's combination of low-speed operation, a DC motor and detachable parts offers a practical reference for buyers considering a Low Speed Slow Juicer, an Easy-clean slow juicer or an Anti-Clog Reverse Function Slow Juicer. The company's wider small-appliance portfolio also supports OEM and custom manufacturing enquiries.Key Technical Considerations in Slow Juicer ProcurementAlthough the five companies operate in the same broad product segment, their published product information differs in scope and technical detail. For importers and distributors, several measurable factors can help structure product comparisons.Feeding opening and preparation efficiency. Feeding chute dimensions influence how much pre-cutting is required before extraction. A 120 mm opening, as specified for the Platino PLJR-320, accommodates larger pieces and selected whole fruits. Wider openings are particularly relevant to buyers comparing a Large Feeding Chute Slow Juicer or Whole Fruit Cold Press Slow Juicer for household and light commercial applications.Motor configuration and operating speed. Slow juicers may use AC or DC motor systems, depending on their design and target market. The approximately 60 RPM Platino platform and the 80 RPM Longde LDDC-1507 provide measurable examples of low-speed operation. A Quiet DC Motor Slow Juicer may appeal to household users and smaller beverage outlets, although actual noise performance should be assessed through model-specific test results.Extraction and pulp separation. Juice yield depends on ingredients, moisture content, screen design, auger structure and operating conditions. Automatic pulp separation and reverse functions can improve operational convenience, but claims such as High Yield Slow Juicer or Non-clogging auger slow juicer should be supported by comparative testing rather than product descriptions alone. Buyers should also assess performance with ingredients such as celery, kale and spinach when sourcing a Celery slow juicer or a Slow juicer for leafy greens kale spinach.Compliance and target-market documentation. Electrical safety, food-contact materials and restricted-substance requirements should be checked against the destination market. For EU-oriented distribution, relevant documentation may include LVD, RoHS, REACH and LFGB records, depending on the product and applicable regulations. A CE Certified Slow Juicer should be supported by the appropriate conformity documentation for its specific model rather than relying solely on a general company-level certification statement.Cleaning, maintenance and after-sales support. Detachable filters, accessible augers, pulp containers and reverse functions can simplify routine cleaning. An Easy-clean slow juicer may be suitable for household and commercial use, while an Anti-Clog Reverse Function Slow Juicer can help address ingredient blockages during operation. Buyers should confirm spare-part availability, warranty coverage and cleaning instructions before placing repeat orders.Market Outlook and Product Development TrendsSlow juicer development is increasingly connected with changing consumption habits and the expansion of cold-pressed beverage channels. Household demand continues to support compact and multifunctional appliances, while fresh juice bars, bubble tea retailers and commercial beverage operators require equipment that balances extraction efficiency, cleaning convenience and operating stability.The market is also becoming more segmented. A Household slow juicer generally emphasizes compact design, ease of operation and straightforward maintenance. A Fresh Juice Bar Slow Juicer or Bubble Tea Shop Slow Juicer may require a different combination of throughput, pulp handling and continuous-operation capability. Meanwhile, Mini Portable Slow Juicer products address a separate convenience-oriented segment and should be assessed according to their own capacity and motor specifications.Other product developments include multi-function extraction, automatic pulp discharge, adjustable feeding configurations and designs intended for different fruit and vegetable ingredients. The Multi-function slow juicer category reflects this broader product diversification, while cold-press and low-speed designs remain central to the segment's positioning.With masticating juicers projected to grow at an 8% CAGR between 2024 and 2030, alongside the projected expansion of Asia-Pacific cold-pressed juice demand, manufacturers are likely to face increasing expectations for transparent specifications, reliable quality management and market-specific compliance documentation.Closing OutlookThe five companies reviewed in this 2026 overview represent different approaches to China's slow juicer manufacturing and supply landscape. Zhongshan Platino stands out in this review for the depth of its publicly provided model specifications, production information and certification references, particularly across its PLJR series. Ningbo Pubei, Shaoxing Kesai, Islow Electric and Ningbo Longde contribute additional product and manufacturing options across different slow juicer configurations.As international demand continues to evolve, the competitiveness of slow juicer suppliers will depend not only on product design but also on engineering consistency, certification readiness, manufacturing capabilities and after-sales support. Transparent technical documentation and clearly defined product applications will remain important factors in the development of the global slow juicer market.

Tony

ZHONGSHAN PLATINO ELECTRIC APPLIANCES TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

+ +86 13680151058

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Five Reputable Slow Juicer Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Juicing Technology News Provided By Htnxt November 03, 2026, 09:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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