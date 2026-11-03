Infrastructure Restoration Underway In Eastern Naval Command Following Cyclone 'Ditwah'

A foundation stone was laid for a new wardroom at SLNS Ranweli in the Eastern Naval Command, as part of a government initiative to restore infrastructure damaged by Cyclone 'Ditwah'.

The Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy and Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Buddhika Liyanagamage, presided over the foundation-laying ceremony on 30 October 2026. The new facility will replace the former wardroom that sustained severe damage during the cyclone.

Funded by government financial allocations, the rebuilding project covers damaged buildings and infrastructure across the Eastern Naval Command. The new building will enhance welfare facilities for officers serving at SLNS Ranweli.

The event was attended by the Deputy Area Commander Eastern Naval Area, Commodore Chaminda Gunaratne, along with senior officers of the command. The Commanding Officer SLNS Ranweli, Captain Chameera Ranaweera and naval personnel attached to the establishment were also present.