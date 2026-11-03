Sri Lanka's High Commissioner Participates In UN Day Public Dialogue 2026 At IIT Delhi

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonne, highlighted the importance of multilateral cooperation for smaller states during a United Nations Day dialogue at IIT Delhi on 28 October 2026.

The discussion examined how the United Nations can remain relevant and effective as countries confront interconnected global challenges. It formed part of celebrations marking the organisation's 81st anniversary.

The United Nations in India organised the event with the World Federation of United Nations Associations. Participants included UN Resident Coordinator Stefan Priesner, Indian parliamentarian and former UN official Shashi Tharoor, and Norwegian Ambassador May-Elin Stener.

Three young changemakers also presented initiatives and partnerships involving the United Nations, bringing examples of youth participation into the discussion on international cooperation.

Colonne argued that multilateral institutions allow countries such as Sri Lanka to contribute to international decision-making and ensure that their concerns reach the global agenda.

She linked a rules-based international order to predictability and stability, stressing its significance for states whose interests depend on cooperation beyond their borders.

Maritime issues featured prominently in her remarks. As an Indian Ocean island reliant on maritime connectivity for trade and economic activity, Sri Lanka has a direct interest in secure sea lanes, freedom of navigation and respect for international maritime law, she said.

Colonne connected those concerns to livelihoods and prosperity in countries dependent on the oceans. She also highlighted contributions by Sri Lankan diplomats to international law, particularly the law of the sea.

Smaller states could help shape international rules and respond to shared challenges, she maintained.

Drawing on Sri Lanka's 2022 economic crisis, the High Commissioner emphasised the value of timely international support in helping countries manage difficult circumstances and pursue recovery.

The dialogue brought together diplomatic, political and youth perspectives on strengthening cooperation and the continuing role of multilateral institutions.