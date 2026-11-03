Siddaramaiah Expressed Dissatisfaction With Sting Op Probe During Meeting With Lop Gandhi: Rajanna

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 3 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee member, Siddaramaiah, reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the probe in the sting operation controversy, during a 45-minute one-on-one meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, insiders stated on Tuesday.

Significantly, the comments by Rajanna came on a day when Prajwal Prasad appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru on Tuesday in connection with the investigation into the fabricated sting operation targeting Siddaramaiah.

It can be recalled that Siddaramaiah met senior party leader Rahul Gandhi amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged sting operation linked to him.

According to party insiders, Siddaramaiah discussed the developments surrounding the sting operation, the factors affecting the party's image and the damage caused to his personal image.

Former Minister and Congress MLA, K.N. Rajanna, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, said the latter had expressed his concerns over the developments surrounding the sting operation controversy during his recent meeting with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Rajanna said he had spoken to Siddaramaiah before the latter left for Delhi but had not got an opportunity to speak to him after his return.

"During his visit to Delhi, Siddaramaiah discussed in detail the developments surrounding the sting operation, the factors that could affect the party's image and the damage the controversy could cause to his personal image. He conveyed these concerns during a one-to-one discussion. This is what I have gathered," Rajanna said.

He added that he would speak to Siddaramaiah personally to understand the developments in detail.

Rajanna insisted that the truth behind the sting operation should emerge, irrespective of whether the investigation was conducted at a higher or lower level.

"Whether it is a high-level or low-level investigation, the truth must come out. There is no question of compromising on this. An appropriate investigation should be conducted and the facts should be brought to light," he said.

The remarks come amid unconfirmed reports that Siddaramaiah had expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation into the sting operation controversy and had reportedly indicated that some insiders had conspired against him.

Significantly, the comments by Rajanna came on a day when Prajwal Prasad, who allegedly works for the social media team of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, appeared before the CCB police in Bengaluru on Tuesday in connection with the case.

The CCB had issued a notice to Prajwal Prasad, who is accused of handing over a mobile phone to content creator Ritesh Kumar Pandey at H.D. Kumaraswamy's official residence in New Delhi. Prasad, who has obtained interim bail from a court, appeared before the investigating officers on Tuesday morning.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh had said the mobile phone allegedly used to upload the sting operation video was purchased in Delhi and brought to Union Minister Kumaraswamy's official residence on Kushak Road.

According to the police investigation, Ritesh Pandey, who was arrested in New Delhi by Bengaluru City Police, disclosed that he had purchased the mobile phone in Karol Bagh along with Vinod Sharma, allegedly on the instructions of Prajwal Prasad, who is stated to be associated with Kumaraswamy's social media team.

The device was subsequently brought to Kumaraswamy's official residence and allegedly handed over to Prajwal Prasad.

The police are investigating the exchange of the mobile phone between the two and the financial transactions that reportedly took place after Ritesh Pandey purchased the device. The police expect Prasad's questioning to provide further clarity on how the video was circulated.

"Once we get information from Prajwal Prasad, we will have a clearer picture of how the video was circulated. After Ritesh Pandey purchased the mobile phone, there was a financial transaction between the two. There was also an exchange of the mobile phone. We expect to get clarity on these aspects," Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said.