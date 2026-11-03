Vikas Khanna Shares How Priyanka Chopra Inspired His Journey Across Cultures And Generations

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has spoken about how actress Priyanka Chopra's words on breaking barriers and creating opportunities for others have stayed with him as he prepares for a significant collaboration in American culture.

Taking to Instagram, Vikas shared that the upcoming project, which is set to be unveiled on November 8, marked one of the biggest collaborations of his life and career in the US. Reflecting on the journey, which began with a dream and brought together different cultures and generations, the chef said he had always believed in following his heart and staying connected to his roots.

Sharing his image, the celebrity chef wrote,“Happy Diwali. November 8th of the biggest collaborations of my life and career in American Culture. And certainly one of the most meaningful will launch on this auspicious day. A journey that began with a dream, crossed oceans, embraced cultures, and connected generations. I've always believed in following my heart, staying true to my roots, and doing it in my own way.”

He also credited Priyanka's perspective on breaking barriers for inspiring him.“As @priyankachopra has often reminded us, someone has to be the first to break barriers and pave the way for others. Her words have stayed with me, and this moment is deeply inspired by that spirit. Because every first is never just about one person. It is about opening doors for so many others who will follow.”

Calling the upcoming announcement a new chapter in his journey, Vikas shared a glimpse of the project and said it was close to his heart. He described it as a moment of celebration for artists and dreamers, with the launch scheduled for November 8.

“This Diwali, we celebrate a beautiful new chapter in that journey. A little sneak peek of something very close to my heart. November 8th. The beginning of something extraordinary for artists & dreamers,” concluded Vikas.

In July, Vikas Khanna had shared how he gave actress Priyanka Chopra a warm and heartfelt welcome during her visit to his New York restaurant. Vikas had offered a glimpse of Priyanka's visit to the restaurant, which was beautifully decorated with fresh flowers. The video also showed him tying Sambalpuri handkerchiefs around Priyanka's wrists as part of the traditional welcome.

“Everyone keeps asking why we adorn our glass ceiling every single day.“They say, no one even notices...” I always smile and reply: It's not just for the ones walking in. It's for the ones watching over us from above. Today I adorned the ceiling for Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Thank you @priyankachopra @anjula_acharia for making Bungalow so auspicious today. Today was a celebration of the upcoming Rath Yatra & the artisans of Sambalpur & Western Odisha,” he wrote as the caption.