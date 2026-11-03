Under The Patronage Of The Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The State Of Qatar, Qatar Airways Hosts Arab Air Carriers' Organization's 59Th Annual General Meeting

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The gathering brings together over 200 senior aviation leaders and industry stakeholders in Doha to strengthen regional cooperation and address key challenges shaping the future of aviation in the Arab world Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DOHA, Qatar – Under the patronage of HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Arab Air Carriers' Organization (AACO) officially opened yesterday at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel.

Hosted by Qatar Airways from 2-4 November 2026, the event opened with addresses from Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer and AGM Chairman, Hamad Al-Khater, and AACO Secretary General, Abdul Wahab Teffaha, setting the stage for the discussions on the industry's evolving landscape and strategic priorities.

The annual gathering brings together over 200 senior aviation executives and stakeholders, including chief executive officers of AACO member airlines, partner carriers, and representatives of leading organisations in the aviation industry.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer and AGM Chairman, Hamad Al-Khater, said:“This AACO gathering brings together the airlines of the Arab world, which collectively play a vital role in connecting people, businesses and economies across six continents. As our industry faces a very difficult period, with geopolitical developments continuing to disrupt global connectivity, regional cooperation has become our greatest strength.

“Our priority, together with our fellow AACO members, is to build on the partnerships this year has deepened, strengthening the resilience of our region and advancing a shared vision for the future of Arab aviation. Qatar Airways is honoured to welcome this Assembly to Doha and to play its full part in that work.”

AACO Secretary General, Abdul Wahab Teffaha, said:“We are pleased to gather in Doha for AACO's 59th Annual General Meeting, and we extend our sincere appreciation to the State of Qatar for its patronage and to Qatar Airways for its generous hospitality. The aviation industry continues to face complex challenges, from geopolitical uncertainties and operational pressures to the growing need for environmental sustainability. Yet, Arab airlines have consistently demonstrated their ability to adapt, innovate, and maintain their vital role in global air connectivity

“This Annual General Meeting provides an important platform to exchange views, strengthen cooperation, and identify practical solutions to our shared challenges. By working together, we can reinforce the competitiveness and resilience of Arab aviation and ensure its continued contribution to economic development and global connectivity.”

The AGM's working sessions, scheduled for Tuesday, 3 November 2026, will open with AACO Secretary General's 'State of the Industry' report, offering an overview of the latest developments, challenges, and opportunities across the aviation sector. This will be followed by a speech by the Director General of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO), Khalid Cherkaoui, and a presentation by Bloomberg examining the global economic outlook and its implications for aviation.

The programme will also feature the Arab Aviation Summit, including a high-level panel discussion bringing together airline chief executives and aviation leaders to examine the industry's most pressing issues.

The summit will be followed by a closed-door session for AACO members to discuss internal and administrative matters, and address key strategic challenges affecting member airlines.

As the host of the 59th AACO AGM, Qatar Airways continues to support industry collaboration and the exchange of expertise across the aviation sector in the region. The airline's extensive global network, connecting Doha to more than 170 global destinations through its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport, reflects the importance of international connectivity to regional economic growth and global trade.

About AACO:

The Arab Air Carriers Organization“AACO”, established in 1965 within the framework of the Arab League of States, is the Regional Association of the Arab Airlines who have their home base in country members of the Arab League, serves the Arab airlines, represents and defends their common interests regionally and globally, through creating joint frameworks that aim at developing economic and safe operations of its members.

AACO has 39 Member airlines: Afriqiyah Airways, Air Algerie, Air Arabia, Air Cairo, AlMasria Universal Airlines, Badr Airlines, Berniq Airways, EgyptAir, Emirates, Etihad Airways, flyadeal, flydubai, flynas, Global Aviation, Gulf Air, Iraqi Airways, Jordan Aviation, Kuwait Airways, Libyan Airlines, Mauritania Airlines, Middle East Airlines, Nesma Airlines, Nile Air, Nouvelair, Oman Air, Palestinian Airlines, Qatar Airways, Red Sea Airlines, Riyadh Air, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian, SalamAir, Saudia, Sudan Airways, Syrian Airlines, Tarco Aviation, Tassili Airlines, Tunisair and Yemen Airways.

Overall, AACO Member Airlines operated in 2025 around 4,604 daily flights, serving 502 airports in 129 countries.

In addition, AACO has 5 Partner airlines, namely: AJet, Fly Jinnah, IAG International Airlines Group, Pegasus Airlines, and Turkish Airlines.

About Qatar Airways:

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways continues to be synonymous with excellence, receiving for the 13th time Skytrax's 'World's Best Business Class' award, and the 'World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge' for the eighth time.

Along with continuing to retain its 5-Star Airline Rating, Qatar Airways has received a global-first recognition of the 'World's Best Onboard Wi-Fi' by Skytrax this year. The accolade recognises Qatar Airways' Starlink connectivity rollout on nearly 170 widebody aircraft, connecting more than 31 million passengers to date with up to 373 daily Starlink-enabled flights. Globally, Qatar Airways remains the unprecedented nine-time winner of Skytrax 'World's Best Airline' title.

This winter, Qatar Airways is flying to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport. The airport has been previously recognised as the 'Best Airport in the Middle East' for 11 consecutive years, as well as 'World's Best Airport Shopping' for the third year in a row by Skytrax. Hamad International Airport has previously been named the 'World's Best Airport' by Skytrax three out of the past six years.

Qatar Airways received the 2025 Platinum performance recognition by Cirium, the leading aviation analytics organisation, for its reliability and operational performance. The recognition is a testament to the airline's unwavering commitment to providing seamless and proven operations as part of its award-winning passenger experience.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA's Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles, including the ISO 14001. As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.