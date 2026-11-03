Alya Establishes Its Regional Headquarters At DIFC

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 2026: Coinciding with Dubai Future Finance Week, Alya, a new institutional platform for premium residential developments across the GCC, has established its regional headquarters in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, as it sets out its vision – one built on institutional discipline, craft and homes designed to endure for generations. The platform is backed by Brookfield, a leading global investment firm, and Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based independent global investment firm, with over USD125bn in AUM.

Institutionally owned and governed, Alya brings global development discipline together with deep regional relationships. Its approach is deliberately selective, allowing the team to focus on the quality of each project rather than development volume, and to uphold the standards it sets from concept through to delivery.

Its presence in DIFC places the platform within an internationally recognised financial and regulatory ecosystem as it builds its operations across the GCC. Alya is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of financial services conducted in or from DIFC.

Otto Dreyer, Chief Executive Officer, Alya said:“With the backing of Brookfield and Lunate, we are building a development platform held to institutional standards of governance and transparency. We are pleased to launch Alya with the opening of our office in DIFC.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer of DIFC Authority, said:“DIFC continues to attract globally backed businesses that choose Dubai as the base for their long-term regional growth. Alya's decision to establish its regional headquarters in the Centre reflects the depth of DIFC's institutional ecosystem and its ability to connect businesses with the capital, expertise and partnerships needed to grow across the region. We look forward to supporting Alya as it builds its presence in DIFC and advances its ambitions across the GCC.”