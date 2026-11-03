AMERICAN EXPRESS, NBA AND WNBA EXPAND LONGSTANDING PARTNERSHIP GLOBALLY

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) – Multiyear Partnership Enters First Global Season Bringing Card Members and Fans Closer to the Game Across International Markets – Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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NEW YORK, Nov, 2026 – The National Basketball Association (NBA), Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced the global expansion of their partnership, building on their decades-long relationship and American Express' role as the Official Payments Partner of the NBA and WNBA to bring more access, experiences and value to American Express Card Members and NBA fans around the world. The expansion marks the first season of international activations across the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball under the multiyear partnership, which also includes the NBA G League and NBA Take-Two Media, building on the breadth of American Express' global sports partnerships across leagues, teams, events and venues.

American Express will serve as Presenting Partner of select NBA Houses, extending its international presence and bringing immersive NBA experiences to fans around the world. Held in conjunction with marquee NBA moments, NBA Houses feature viewing parties, experiential activations, meet-and-greets with NBA players and legends, official NBA merchandise and more.

American Express will also serve as an Associate Partner of select NBA Global Games, including three sold-out games this season: The NBA Mexico City Game 2026 presented by Michelob Ultra between the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers on Nov. 7; The NBA Paris Game 2027 presented by Tissot on Jan. 14; and The NBA Manchester Game 2027 on Jan. 17, with the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs facing off in both European games. American Express will continue as Entitlement Partner of NBA Tip-Off and maintains relationships with the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, and New York Liberty.

“Sports have a unique power to bring people together, and basketball's international appeal is no exception,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer, American Express.“As we expand our global sports partnerships, we're creating more ways for Card Members to experience what they love. Expanding our longstanding NBA and WNBA partnerships marks an exciting next chapter, bringing Card Members and fans around the world closer to the game and the moments that matter most.”

“We're thrilled to build upon the longstanding partnership success we've had with American Express and now deliver programs and activations to fans around the world,” said Kerry Tatlock, EVP Global Marketing Partnerships and Media, NBA.“The continued growth of basketball globally creates tremendous opportunities to further deliver on our shared commitment to engage fans in new and meaningful ways.”

WNBA and USA Basketball Collaboration:

Under the renewed agreement, American Express is deepening its presence with the WNBA and beginning a new partnership with USA Basketball in the U.S. and globally. American Express serves as an Associate Partner of the USA Basketball Showcase and 3×3 National Teams, offering Card Members access to purchase Amex Presale Tickets® to the USA Basketball Showcase and a customized Premium Events CollectionTM program for eligible Card Members during the USA Basketball Showcase, a series of exhibition games held prior to major international competitions, and other national team activity.

American Express also continues to build on its longstanding relationship with the WNBA by providing Card Members with access to purchase tickets to select league events and experiences, including the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, while helping bring fans closer to the game through unique programming and engagement opportunities.

NBA ID Connected Member Program:

During the season, American Express and the NBA will launch a program with NBA ID, the NBA's free membership program that provides fans access to a variety of offers, which will allow eligible American Express Card Members to link their Card to NBA ID to unlock special perks.

Fan Experiences and Season-Long Perks:

American Express Card Member access to priority entrances at select marquee events, merchandise discounts and offers at NBAStore during specified periods throughout the season, and Amex Presale Tickets® and/or Amex Reserved Tickets® for NBA All-Star, the NBA Draft, the Emirates NBA Cup Championship, NBA Summer League, the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game and the USA Basketball Showcase, while supplies last. NBA 2K27 in-game perks and experiences, including merch drops, MyPLAYER rep boosts, and theater events. Jersey Assurance, which offers all fans who purchase a jersey from NBAStore the option to request a replacement jersey if that player switches teams within 90 days of purchase or within 365 days if purchased with an American Express Card at NBAStore, fanatics, or brick-and-mortar NBA Stores (claims must be filed within 14 days of the official announcement of a trade or free agent signing by the team or league). Terms and restrictions apply. Special fan experiences around NBA All-Star and AT&T WNBA All-Star, including access for eligible Card Members to purchase tickets for premium hospitality and experiences. Exclusive perks for eligible Card Members at select NBA arenas in the American Express Venue CollectionTM, including dedicated entrances or fast lanes and 10% back (up to $250 each year) on qualifying concessions purchases when they enroll and use an eligible Card, plus special ticket access to select events (while supplies last).

Following its NBA Tip-Off activations at the start of the 2026-27 season, including a pop-up featuring vintage NBA merchandise and collectibles outside of the flagship NBA Store, American Express will continue to offer engaging experiences for basketball fans and Card Members throughout the season, including: