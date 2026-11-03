Wired Earphones Regain Buyers As 2016 Nostalgia Spreads Arabian Post
The revival has moved beyond photographs of models and actors. Consumer research company Circana recorded a 20 per cent increase in United States wired headphone revenue during the first six weeks of 2026, following five consecutive years of declining annual sales. The figures indicate renewed demand, although wireless products continue to dominate the wider market.
Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz and Lily-Rose Depp are among the public figures photographed wearing wired earphones. Their appearances have helped transform an inexpensive everyday accessory into a recognisable element of celebrity street style, attracting attention from younger consumers interested in earlier fashion and technology.
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