MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates,November 2026: On the occasion of UAE Flag Day, Yousef Al Theeb Al Ketbi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC), said: Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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“Flag Day brings us together to celebrate our shared identity and the sovereignty of our nation. The UAE flag represents far more than the colours we raise. It reflects our loyalty to our country and our gratitude to the martyrs who gave their lives for it, the leaders who laid the foundations for its progress, and every citizen who believed in the Union. Standing together beneath it, we share a deep sense of pride in belonging to a nation that has given us so much.

“Raising the flag reaffirms our allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, as he carries forward the legacy of the Founding Fathers. It also reminds us of our responsibility to preserve the nation's achievements and strengthen the bonds that hold our society together. Responsible citizenship begins with each of us recognising the part we play in keeping our country safe and our communities healthy. This sense of responsibility guides our work at the National Rehabilitation Center and is a value we seek to encourage through our services.

“We renew our pledge to serve our country and support our leadership. We pray that the UAE flag will always fly high, that our nation will remain safe from harm, and that it will continue to enjoy security, stability and prosperity.”