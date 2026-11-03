PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA BRINGS 2,300 RUNNERS TOGETHER FOR A UNIQUE RUNNING EXPERIENCE AT LUSAIL INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The first edition of PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA brought together 2,300 runners on Friday, 30 October, at Lusail International Circuit for a unique running experience combining sport, entertainment and the spirit of the Rouge & Bleu. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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This sold-out first edition saw the participants take on the iconic Lusail International Circuit, one of the select venues to host Formula 1®, MotoGP, and Qatar 1812KM – FIA World Endurance Championship, with event ambassador Presnel Kimpembe joining fans for a memorable celebration of sport and community.

Runners of all ages and abilities took part in one of three race formats - 10 km, 5 km and a 1 km Kids Race - transforming one of Qatar's most iconic sporting venues into a celebration of running.

A unique running experience on an iconic circuit:

For one day, Lusail International Circuit became a spectacular playground for runners, offering participants a rare opportunity to experience the famous Formula 1 track from an entirely new perspective.

Participants in the 5 km race completed one full lap of the circuit, while those taking on the 10 km challenge covered two laps. The 1 km Kids Race gave younger runners the opportunity to experience the excitement of running at a world-class motorsport venue.

Whether chasing a personal best, taking on a new challenge or simply enjoying the experience with family and friends, all 2,300 participants shared a memorable sporting moment in a truly exceptional setting.

Adding to the occasion, Presnel Kimpembe, ambassador of PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA, attended the event, sharing the experience with runners, supporters and members of the Paris Saint-Germain community in Qatar.

More than a race, a celebration of sport and community:

Beyond the races themselves, PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA offered a full programme of entertainment and experiences, creating a festive atmosphere for participants, families and spectators throughout the event.

Located in the circuit's pitlane and pit garages, the race village brought the Rouge & Bleu spirit to life through a variety of activities and experiences, extending the celebration well beyond the finish line.

The event was made possible through the involvement of its partners, with QNB as Official Naming Partner and Lusail International Circuit as Official Venue Partner.

Paris Saint-Germain's Official Partners, including Qatar Airways, Visit Qatar, Ooredoo, Aspetar and WHOOP, also supported the event, alongside Supporting Partners Al Rayyan Water, QSFA and Al Meera, contributing to a memorable experience for the local running community.

A new milestone for PSG Running:

Building on the launch of PSG Running earlier this year, PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA marks the first step in a series of running events set to take place across different continents, reflecting Paris Saint-Germain's ambition to develop new sporting experiences alongside its partners, both in Paris and internationally.

Through these initiatives, the Club aims to bring its universe and values closer to fans and local communities around the world, creating new opportunities to connect through sport and shared experiences.

The journey will continue in 2027 with the return of WE RUN PARIS, with the exact date to be announced in the coming months.

About Paris Saint-Germain:

Founded in 1970, Paris Saint-Germain is France's most successful football club and a leading force in European football, further cemented by its UEFA Champions League victories in 2025 and 2026. Since 2011, under the ownership of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), the Club has established itself as a leading multi-sport organization spanning men's and women's football, handball, judo and esports, driven by values of excellence, teamwork and the pursuit of continuous progress. In 2024, the Club reached another major milestone with the opening of Campus Paris Saint-Germain, its state-of-the-art training center in Poissy.

Deeply rooted in its Parisian identity, Paris Saint-Germain draws on the energy of the French capital to develop a unique model at the intersection of sport, culture and lifestyle. This positioning is reflected in landmark collaborations, including its partnership with Jordan since 2018, as well as numerous projects spanning art, fashion, music and wellness.

With more than 250 million followers across social media and a global network of PSG Academies and supporters' clubs, Paris Saint-Germain actively contributes to promoting Paris around the world. At the same time, the Club takes tangible action within its local communities through the initiatives of the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation and Endowment Fund, brought together under the PSG for Communities banner to support youth empowerment. Paris Saint-Germain continues to establish itself as the Club of the New Generation.

About QNB Group:

QNB Group is a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, operating a diversified international banking platform across more than 28 countries and serving millions of customers worldwide. With a strong foundation in Qatar and the GCC, the Group supports corporates, institutions, and individuals through an extensive global network.

About Lusail International Circuit:

Lusail International Circuit (LIC) is Qatar's premier motorsport and entertainment destination, featuring a world-class FIA Grade 1 and FIM Grade A circuit, bespoke hospitality lounges, and state-of-the-art facilities to host international, regional, and community events.

Since opening in 2004, LIC has been the home of MotoGPTM, staging the first-ever full night race in the championship and remaining the only circuit on the calendar to do so. In 2021, it welcomed Formula 1® with the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix and secured a ten-year agreement to host the race through 2032. Following an extensive upgrade completed in 2023, LIC now features the Guinness World Record for the world's longest motorsport pitlane building (402.1m), featuring 50 pit boxes – the largest of any Formula 1® circuit, expanded grandstands, premium hospitality, and new vantage points such as Lusail Hill at Turn 1.

In 2024, LIC expanded its portfolio further by debuting the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season with the“Qatar 1812 KM” – a race named in honor of Qatar National Day. Under its agreement, Qatar will remain on the WEC calendar until at least 2029, making LIC one of only few circuits in the world to host all three pinnacle motorsport championships: Formula 1®, MotoGPTM, and WEC.

Beyond global motorsport, LIC is deeply committed to the local community. The circuit regularly opens for public track days, giving enthusiasts a chance to experience the venue first-hand. In addition, mixed training sessions (cycling and running) promote fitness and well-being, making LIC not only a sporting landmark but also a hub for healthy lifestyles and community engagement in Qatar.

As a flagship venue under the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), Lusail International Circuit embodies Qatar's passion for motorsport, hospitality, and innovation, creating unforgettable experiences for fans and competitors from around the world.