Capital Appoints Standard Chartered As Global Banking Partner For Virtual Assets

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Agreement provides Capital with access to Standard Chartered's global institutional banking services, including fiat settlement, client money accounts and other virtual asset services Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: Capital, the financial services group operating technology-led trading platforms, announced a global strategic banking partnership with Standard Chartered to support its virtual assets offering across the group. The partnership is now operational across the MENA region and Europe. Virtual asset services under the Capital brand are provided by its regulated affiliates, the Capital Vault entities, namely Capital Vault Virtual Services L.L.C. – S.P.C in the UAE and Capital Vault Ltd in Cyprus.

The agreement provides Capital with access to Standard Chartered's global network and institutional banking services. It covers fiat settlement, client money account services and wider virtual asset related services, reflecting the growing integration of regulated virtual asset firms with established financial institutions.

Together, these services will enable Capital to use a single global banking relationship to manage client funds and settlement activity for the virtual asset services offered through its affiliates. This will operate within the governance and controls required by its regulators in each jurisdiction.

Ying Ying Tan, Global Head of Securities Services and Global Head of Digital Assets, Standard Chartered, said:“As virtual assets become more integrated into mainstream finance, the need for robust, transparent and internationally connected banking infrastructure becomes increasingly important. Standard Chartered brings together its global network, strong governance and risk management capabilities to support the movement and management of fiat liquidity across jurisdictions. We are pleased to support Capital as it grows its regulated virtual asset business across markets.”

Rahul Kumar, Head of Digital Assets, Capital, added:“Clients trading or holding virtual assets should be able to see clearly how their money and assets are held, and by whom. Working with Standard Chartered gives the virtual asset services we offer through our Capital Vault entities a single regulated banking relationship for fiat settlement, client money and other related services, operating within the governance standards our regulators set in the UAE and Cyprus. Infrastructure of this kind sits beneath every decision our clients make on the platform. That is why we have chosen a partner whose controls and long-standing presence match the standard we hold ourselves to.”

The partnership strengthens Capital's banking infrastructure as it expands its virtual asset offering globally, providing a scalable foundation for managing client funds and settlement activity across markets.

About Standard Chartered:We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 55 of the world's most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

About Capital

Capital is a global, regulated financial group established in 2016. It operates a technology-led platform providing access to financial markets, designed to support deliberate and informed decision-making.

The company's operating model is structured around regulatory compliance, governance, and operational discipline. Platform design emphasises clarity, information sequencing, and risk awareness, with features intended to limit unnecessary urgency and support considered market participation.

Capital operates across multiple jurisdictions under established regulatory frameworks. The company's focus is on long-term consistency, resilience, and stability across market conditions, including periods of heightened volatility.

Capital maintains operational offices in major financial and business centres, including London, Dubai, Warsaw, Milan, Nassau, Sofia, Limassol, and Melbourne.

Crypto-asset services under the Capital brand are provided by Capital Vault Ltd, a company incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with registration number HE 471499, and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number CASP005/25. Registered Office: Christaki Kranou 66, City Tower, 1st floor, Germasogeia, 4042, Limassol, Cyprus.

Virtual asset services in UAE under the Capital brand are provided by Capital Vault Virtual Services – L.L.C – S.P.C based in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Registered under Trade License No. CN-632718, licensed and regulated by the Capital Market Authority of the United Arab Emirates (CMA) to carry out Dealing in Virtual Assets as an Agent or Matching Principal under licence number 20200000442; Providing Custody for Virtual Assets under licence number 20200000441. Licensing or approval by any regulator does not constitute an endorsement of any virtual asset, product or service.

Risk warning: Virtual assets are highly volatile, may rapidly lose value and may not always be liquid or transferable. You may lose all or part of your investment. They are complex and risky to understand, buy, sell, or lend, can be stolen through cyberattacks, and differ significantly from traditional investments such as securities. Not investment advice. Capital Vault Virtual Services L.L.C – S.P.C, licensed by the Capital Market Authority, Licence Nos. 20200000441 and 20200000442. Licensing by the CMA does not constitute an endorsement of any virtual asset, product or service.

This press release is for media use only. It's not intended for individual investors and doesn't include personal advice or recommendations.