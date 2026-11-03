Man's Passport Full Of Phone Numbers And Maths Sums Leaves Kochi Officials Baffled (WATCH)

Passport officials in Kochi were left staring at something they had never encountered during a routine renewal on November 2. A man arrived at the office saying his passport was full and needed to be reissued. When staff opened it, they found not a single visa stamped anywhere.

Officials recorded the pages and warned him not to use the document as a notepad

Instead, the man had used the pages to jot down phone numbers. Alongside the contacts were basic arithmetic - additions, subtractions - and what appeared to be a ration list. Officials went through the pages and could not believe what they were seeing.

The Passport Officer in Kerala was shocked after seeing a person's passport which came for renewal twitter/M6l18qpcy3

- DK Sardana (@dksardana) November 3, 2026

They recorded the whole episode on video, showing the inside of the passport page by page, and warned the Kochi resident firmly against treating the document as a phone book or a notebook.

The clip has since gone viral, with viewers responding with humour to the sight of a passport filled with sums instead of stamps.