Man's Passport Full Of Phone Numbers And Maths Sums Leaves Kochi Officials Baffled (WATCH)
Passport officials in Kochi were left staring at something they had never encountered during a routine renewal on November 2. A man arrived at the office saying his passport was full and needed to be reissued. When staff opened it, they found not a single visa stamped anywhere.
Officials recorded the pages and warned him not to use the document as a notepad
Instead, the man had used the pages to jot down phone numbers. Alongside the contacts were basic arithmetic - additions, subtractions - and what appeared to be a ration list. Officials went through the pages and could not believe what they were seeing.
The Passport Officer in Kerala was shocked after seeing a person's passport which came for renewal twitter/M6l18qpcy3
- DK Sardana (@dksardana) November 3, 2026
They recorded the whole episode on video, showing the inside of the passport page by page, and warned the Kochi resident firmly against treating the document as a phone book or a notebook.
The clip has since gone viral, with viewers responding with humour to the sight of a passport filled with sums instead of stamps.
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