Rogers Campaign Pair Registered as Israel Foreign Agents
(MENAFN) Two people working on Mike Rogers’ US Senate campaign in Michigan are registered foreign agents tied to Israeli government communications work, an independent news outlet reported Sunday.
Campaign spokesperson Abigail Ronson and communications specialist Jesse Stokes have held roles in that work since May 2026 and October 2025, respectively, according to Drop Site News. Both also work on the Rogers campaign through its major contractor, Convergence Media, the outlet said.
Ronson registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) in May for work involving Havas Media Network through Clocktower X LLC, a firm associated with former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. Her filing describes the services as “strategic communications, planning, and media services” for an Israeli government initiative in the US aimed at combating antisemitism.
Stokes registered in October 2025 under the same Havas contract and has reportedly written several Rogers campaign press releases.
Ronson is one of 14 Convergence Media employees subcontracted to a $46.5 million Israeli government communications project involving social media campaigns and artificial intelligence, the outlet reported.
Federal Election Commission records show the Rogers campaign has paid Convergence Media millions of dollars this election cycle.
The campaign previously denied that Ronson was a staff member. She has reportedly corresponded with journalists from an official campaign email address.
Neither Ronson nor Stokes immediately answered requests for comment from the outlet. Another campaign spokesperson also did not respond to questions about whether the campaign knew of the arrangements.
Campaign spokesperson Abigail Ronson and communications specialist Jesse Stokes have held roles in that work since May 2026 and October 2025, respectively, according to Drop Site News. Both also work on the Rogers campaign through its major contractor, Convergence Media, the outlet said.
Ronson registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) in May for work involving Havas Media Network through Clocktower X LLC, a firm associated with former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. Her filing describes the services as “strategic communications, planning, and media services” for an Israeli government initiative in the US aimed at combating antisemitism.
Stokes registered in October 2025 under the same Havas contract and has reportedly written several Rogers campaign press releases.
Ronson is one of 14 Convergence Media employees subcontracted to a $46.5 million Israeli government communications project involving social media campaigns and artificial intelligence, the outlet reported.
Federal Election Commission records show the Rogers campaign has paid Convergence Media millions of dollars this election cycle.
The campaign previously denied that Ronson was a staff member. She has reportedly corresponded with journalists from an official campaign email address.
Neither Ronson nor Stokes immediately answered requests for comment from the outlet. Another campaign spokesperson also did not respond to questions about whether the campaign knew of the arrangements.
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