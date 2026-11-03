3 Dead, 29 Hurt as Gunfire Hits College Towns in 5 States
(MENAFN) Gunfire erupted near college communities in five US states over the weekend, killing three people and wounding at least 29 others, according to a national television network’s report on Sunday.
Indiana: Seven people were taken to hospitals after shots rang out near Indiana University homecoming festivities in Bloomington at about 1:30 a.m. (0530GMT) Sunday. Police detained a man carrying a firearm and recovered a gun and shell casings. No deaths were reported, and investigators have not established whether he fired any rounds.
Delaware: At least six people were hospitalized after a Saturday night shooting on Main Street in Newark, near the University of Delaware. Local police opened an investigation. University President Laura Carlson called on the community to support victims and witnesses.
“We are all impacted,” she said.
Alabama: One person was killed and eight others wounded near Legion Field in Birmingham after the Magic City Classic football game between Alabama A&M and Alabama State. Nearly 70,000 fans attended the annual rivalry, won by Alabama A&M 31-28. Police detained one person for questioning and seized multiple weapons.
Illinois: A 19-year-old woman died and seven others were hospitalized after shots were fired near Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington shortly before 1:25 a.m. Sunday. A second woman remained in critical condition. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined the investigation.
Colorado: A shooting at a home in the University Hill neighborhood of Boulder killed a 19-year-old University of Colorado Boulder student and critically injured another person. Police believe the violence followed an attempted forced entry at the property, after officers had earlier broken up a large party.
Indiana: Seven people were taken to hospitals after shots rang out near Indiana University homecoming festivities in Bloomington at about 1:30 a.m. (0530GMT) Sunday. Police detained a man carrying a firearm and recovered a gun and shell casings. No deaths were reported, and investigators have not established whether he fired any rounds.
Delaware: At least six people were hospitalized after a Saturday night shooting on Main Street in Newark, near the University of Delaware. Local police opened an investigation. University President Laura Carlson called on the community to support victims and witnesses.
“We are all impacted,” she said.
Alabama: One person was killed and eight others wounded near Legion Field in Birmingham after the Magic City Classic football game between Alabama A&M and Alabama State. Nearly 70,000 fans attended the annual rivalry, won by Alabama A&M 31-28. Police detained one person for questioning and seized multiple weapons.
Illinois: A 19-year-old woman died and seven others were hospitalized after shots were fired near Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington shortly before 1:25 a.m. Sunday. A second woman remained in critical condition. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined the investigation.
Colorado: A shooting at a home in the University Hill neighborhood of Boulder killed a 19-year-old University of Colorado Boulder student and critically injured another person. Police believe the violence followed an attempted forced entry at the property, after officers had earlier broken up a large party.
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