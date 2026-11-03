Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon brings sport and tourism together in the heart of Aqaba
(MENAFN- Yahoo) Aqaba is preparing to host the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon on Friday, 4 December 2026. Organised by the Jordanian Marathon Association, Run Jordan, in partnership with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority and sponsored by Ayla Oasis Development Company, the event combines competitive running with an opportunity to showcase the city’s tourism attractions.
The race offers participants and visitors an experience that combines sport with exploring Aqaba, following a route that connects its modern tourism facilities with its historic landmarks. It also provides an opportunity to stimulate tourism and encourage visitors to extend their stay and enjoy the city’s diverse activities and experiences, supporting local hospitality, services and businesses.
Ayla’s sponsorship reflects its commitment to supporting sporting events that strengthen Aqaba’s appeal and attract visitors, while advancing its role in developing experiences that bring together sport, tourism and leisure.
Commenting on the event, Sahl Dudin, Managing Director of Ayla Oasis Development Company, said: “Promoting Aqaba and strengthening its appeal as a tourism destination are central to our work at Ayla. We see sporting events as an opportunity to introduce the city to new audiences and attract a broader range of visitors. Through our sponsorship of the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon, we continue to support an event that allows participants and their families to enjoy a well-rounded experience in Aqaba, while stimulating tourism and supporting the local economy.”
Lina Al Kurd, General Manager of the Jordanian Marathon Association, said: “The Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon stands out for a route that reflects Aqaba’s diversity, bringing together its modern tourism facilities and historical heritage. From the surroundings of Ayla to the Great Arab Revolt Plaza, runners enjoy an experience that allows them to discover the city and its landmarks, highlighting the role of running in encouraging community participation and promoting Jordan’s destinations.”
The event features a 21 km half marathon with individual and relay categories, a 10 km race and a children’s race, offering opportunities for participants of different ages and abilities. The 21 km race starts at 7:00 am on the road opposite the Hyatt Regency Ayla hotel. The 10 km race begins at 9:00 am, followed by the children’s race at 9:30 am, both starting on Al Farouq Street before the golf entrance to Ayla Oasis.
The race’s international road race label, awarded for the second consecutive year, further strengthens its standing among international sporting events and reflects ongoing efforts to enhance organisational standards and attract runners from Jordan and abroad.
Through its sponsorship and collaboration with the organisers, Ayla continues to support events that strengthen Aqaba’s presence on the sports tourism calendar and showcase the city as a year-round destination for sport and leisure.
The race offers participants and visitors an experience that combines sport with exploring Aqaba, following a route that connects its modern tourism facilities with its historic landmarks. It also provides an opportunity to stimulate tourism and encourage visitors to extend their stay and enjoy the city’s diverse activities and experiences, supporting local hospitality, services and businesses.
Ayla’s sponsorship reflects its commitment to supporting sporting events that strengthen Aqaba’s appeal and attract visitors, while advancing its role in developing experiences that bring together sport, tourism and leisure.
Commenting on the event, Sahl Dudin, Managing Director of Ayla Oasis Development Company, said: “Promoting Aqaba and strengthening its appeal as a tourism destination are central to our work at Ayla. We see sporting events as an opportunity to introduce the city to new audiences and attract a broader range of visitors. Through our sponsorship of the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon, we continue to support an event that allows participants and their families to enjoy a well-rounded experience in Aqaba, while stimulating tourism and supporting the local economy.”
Lina Al Kurd, General Manager of the Jordanian Marathon Association, said: “The Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon stands out for a route that reflects Aqaba’s diversity, bringing together its modern tourism facilities and historical heritage. From the surroundings of Ayla to the Great Arab Revolt Plaza, runners enjoy an experience that allows them to discover the city and its landmarks, highlighting the role of running in encouraging community participation and promoting Jordan’s destinations.”
The event features a 21 km half marathon with individual and relay categories, a 10 km race and a children’s race, offering opportunities for participants of different ages and abilities. The 21 km race starts at 7:00 am on the road opposite the Hyatt Regency Ayla hotel. The 10 km race begins at 9:00 am, followed by the children’s race at 9:30 am, both starting on Al Farouq Street before the golf entrance to Ayla Oasis.
The race’s international road race label, awarded for the second consecutive year, further strengthens its standing among international sporting events and reflects ongoing efforts to enhance organisational standards and attract runners from Jordan and abroad.
Through its sponsorship and collaboration with the organisers, Ayla continues to support events that strengthen Aqaba’s presence on the sports tourism calendar and showcase the city as a year-round destination for sport and leisure.
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