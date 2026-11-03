Affirming Feelings of Loyalty and Belonging to the Homeland and its Wise Leadership
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Sharjah - November 2026
The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department celebrated "Flag Day," which coincides with the third of November of each year, in response to the noble national initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, "may God protect him," to enshrine the highest forms of cohesion, loyalty, and belonging between the citizens of the nation and its wise leadership, and to affirm the feelings of solidarity and peace that unite all residents living on the land of the UAE.
His Excellency Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, hoisted the UAE flag in front of the Department's main building, with the participation of all department staff, amidst the playing of the UAE National Anthem and scenes filled with pride and glory, expressing the absolute confidence placed by the people of the UAE in their wise leadership, which has made the country a globally acclaimed model in sustainable development, tolerance, and civilizational advancement.
On this national occasion, His Excellency Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh affirmed that "the Department's celebration of Flag Day represents an annual renewal of the pledge of loyalty and allegiance to the lofty banner of the Union, and a recalling of the noble principles and solid foundations laid down by the Founding Fathers. It is also a precious opportunity to instill the values of citizenship and love for the homeland in the hearts of future generations, reminding them of the exceptional journey in which the will of the people of the UAE united under a single flag that embraces glory and achievements."
His Excellency added that "Flag Day has become a major national event that everyone awaits eagerly to express their love and gratitude to the homeland and their giving leadership, stressing the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department's firm commitment to continuing dedicated efforts and sincere work, and actively contributing to supporting the comprehensive renaissance march so that the UAE flag remains fluttering high in the skies of excellence and leadership."
-Ends-
The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department celebrated "Flag Day," which coincides with the third of November of each year, in response to the noble national initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, "may God protect him," to enshrine the highest forms of cohesion, loyalty, and belonging between the citizens of the nation and its wise leadership, and to affirm the feelings of solidarity and peace that unite all residents living on the land of the UAE.
His Excellency Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, hoisted the UAE flag in front of the Department's main building, with the participation of all department staff, amidst the playing of the UAE National Anthem and scenes filled with pride and glory, expressing the absolute confidence placed by the people of the UAE in their wise leadership, which has made the country a globally acclaimed model in sustainable development, tolerance, and civilizational advancement.
On this national occasion, His Excellency Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh affirmed that "the Department's celebration of Flag Day represents an annual renewal of the pledge of loyalty and allegiance to the lofty banner of the Union, and a recalling of the noble principles and solid foundations laid down by the Founding Fathers. It is also a precious opportunity to instill the values of citizenship and love for the homeland in the hearts of future generations, reminding them of the exceptional journey in which the will of the people of the UAE united under a single flag that embraces glory and achievements."
His Excellency added that "Flag Day has become a major national event that everyone awaits eagerly to express their love and gratitude to the homeland and their giving leadership, stressing the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department's firm commitment to continuing dedicated efforts and sincere work, and actively contributing to supporting the comprehensive renaissance march so that the UAE flag remains fluttering high in the skies of excellence and leadership."
-Ends-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment