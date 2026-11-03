Israeli Shelling Hits South Lebanon Despite US-Brokered Pact
(MENAFN) Israeli artillery and gunfire struck multiple areas of southern Lebanon on Monday, Lebanese media reported, deepening doubts over a US-mediated security arrangement between Beirut and Tel Aviv that has already seen a death toll of at least 4,389 people since March 2.
The state news agency reported that heavy artillery fire hit the area around a spring in Ibl al-Saqi, in the Marjayoun district, in the early hours, with more than 10 shells landing.
Shells also hit the towns of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in Tyre. Meanwhile, Israeli troops fired machine guns toward the Hujeir and Saluki valleys, which lie between the Marjayoun, Bint Jbeil and Nabatieh districts. According to the agency, Israeli forces also detonated an explosion in the Marjayoun town of Bani Hayyan.
The strikes followed technical military talks between Lebanon and Israel on Oct. 20-21 in Tampa, Florida, held under US sponsorship. No breakthrough or joint statement was announced. Reports indicated the two sides agreed to keep meeting, with disputes unresolved over an Israeli pullback from Lebanese land and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
Under a US-sponsored framework deal reached June 26, Israel is to withdraw gradually from occupied Lebanese territory, while the Lebanese army deploys and armed groups are disarmed.
Violence has continued regardless. Lebanese figures show Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed at least 4,389 people, wounded 12,428 and displaced more than 1 million.
Israel holds areas of southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war. In the latest conflict, its forces pushed roughly 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.
The state news agency reported that heavy artillery fire hit the area around a spring in Ibl al-Saqi, in the Marjayoun district, in the early hours, with more than 10 shells landing.
Shells also hit the towns of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in Tyre. Meanwhile, Israeli troops fired machine guns toward the Hujeir and Saluki valleys, which lie between the Marjayoun, Bint Jbeil and Nabatieh districts. According to the agency, Israeli forces also detonated an explosion in the Marjayoun town of Bani Hayyan.
The strikes followed technical military talks between Lebanon and Israel on Oct. 20-21 in Tampa, Florida, held under US sponsorship. No breakthrough or joint statement was announced. Reports indicated the two sides agreed to keep meeting, with disputes unresolved over an Israeli pullback from Lebanese land and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
Under a US-sponsored framework deal reached June 26, Israel is to withdraw gradually from occupied Lebanese territory, while the Lebanese army deploys and armed groups are disarmed.
Violence has continued regardless. Lebanese figures show Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed at least 4,389 people, wounded 12,428 and displaced more than 1 million.
Israel holds areas of southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war. In the latest conflict, its forces pushed roughly 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.
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