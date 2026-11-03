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Sudanese Army Reports Drone Interception Near Ethiopian Border

Sudanese Army Reports Drone Interception Near Ethiopian Border


Date: 2026-11-03 04:08:07

(MENAFN) Sudan's military said Tuesday that its air defense systems had destroyed a “hostile” drone that entered the country's airspace from neighboring Ethiopia.

According to an army statement, the aircraft was intercepted over Blue Nile state in southeastern Sudan after crossing the border from Ethiopian territory.

The military did not disclose who operated the drone or provide information about its point of origin, potential target or the circumstances that led to its interception.

Ethiopian officials had not issued an immediate response to the Sudanese army's announcement.

Sudan has been embroiled in a war between its national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions to flee their homes.

Blue Nile state, located along Sudan's borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan, has also faced clashes and security challenges during the conflict.

The war has contributed to growing tensions along Sudan's international borders. The Sudanese military has repeatedly accused outside parties of supporting the RSF, allegations that some countries have rejected.

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