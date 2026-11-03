Mexican Craft Takes Centre Stage in Doha This Fall Through Years of Culture

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Doha, Qatar, 02 November 2026 — Mexican craft is taking centre stage across Doha this fall, with a programme of exhibitions, design collaborations, and culinary experiences exploring how skills passed down through generations continue to shape contemporary life. Presented as part of the Qatar, Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture, the programme introduces audiences to the people, materials, and ideas behind the work.



Running through these projects is a question relevant to both Qatar and Mexico about how inherited knowledge can continue to grow. In both countries, makers are finding new applications for traditional techniques by connecting cultural heritage with the ways people live today.



The exhibition: craft as a way of thinking

At the heart of the programme is Expanded Tradition: Contemporary Craft Practices in Mexico, on view at M7 from 27 October to 26 December 2026. Curated by Ana Elena Mallet, the exhibition brings together 106 works by 26 makers and collectives from 12 Mexican states, offering a broad view of contemporary craft through the work of its practitioners. What unites the makers is how they treat tradition. Many grew up in family workshops, learning from parents and grandparents. Rather than repeat what they inherited, they experiment and push it forward.



The works includes silver filigree from Zapopan that reimagines pre-Hispanic temples; wool from Tlaxcala dyed with cochineal, indigo and pericón; Mazatec huipiles from Huautla de Jiménez, reworked in linen and satin ribbon; and lacquered gourds from Uruapan, made across three generations of one family.



“Tradition, far from being exhausted, is renewed every time new hands touch it,” Mallet writes. The exhibition moves through five chapters, from inherited gestures to the future of ancestral craft, and focuses as much on process as on finished objects.



Even the show’s identity carries the idea. Mexican studio Estudio Herrera designed a custom typeface, Mejico, conceived as a dialogue between craft tradition and contemporary design. The exhibition is made possible through the generous collaboration of the Government of Mexico, through the Ministry of Culture's National Fund for the Development of Arts and Crafts (FONART), the agency responsible for protecting, promoting, and developing Mexico's traditional handicraft sector.



The bakery: a Mexico City institution comes to MIHAD

At MIHAD Gallery in Doha Design District, craft becomes part of the experience of sharing a meal. Panadería Rosetta, led by Mexican chef Elena Reygadas, brings the Mexico City bakery to Doha for its first residency in the city, from 05 to 15 November 2026. Its baking is presented alongside handmade ceramics and lighting by Mexican designer Perla Valtierra, connecting the food with the objects and surroundings in which it is enjoyed.



The designer: what grows from the desert

Fernando Laposse’s studio, whose work is held by MoMA and the V&A, develops new materials from corn husk, sisal (agave plant fibre) and loofah. The studio also teaches these techniques to the farming community of Tonahuixtla in southern Mexico, making design a source of employment that helps revitalise traditional agriculture.



In Doha, visitors can experience The Sower, Laposse’s installation at Fareej Al Asmakh. Curated by Mario Ballesteros, the installation unfolds in three parts. The past is represented by pearls and cochineal: two natural resources and two forms of ancestral knowledge that once connected Qatar and Mexico to world trade. The present is represented by agave, corn and avocado, worked into a dining table made from corn husk and cabinets made from avocado skin and agave. The future is a seed library of 100 urns. Visitors can lift one, scan it and watch a short documentary about the seed it holds. The exhibition is on view during the Design Doha Biennale, from 5 November 2026 to 31 January 2027.



Why Doha, and why now

The Years of Culture partner-year model is built on exchange, and Mexico offers Qatar a mirror. Both countries have crafts shaped by harsh landscapes, family transmission and trade. Both are asking how heritage stays alive in a fast-changing economy. Mexico’s answer, visible across these projects, is to keep tradition useful by allowing techniques to evolve.



Established in 2012, Years of Culture is Qatar’s international cultural exchange initiative. Each partnership year accelerates collaboration between Qatar and its partner countries, strengthening existing ties and creating relationships that continue beyond the programme year. This fall’s Mexican craft programme brings that purpose into daily life in Doha, inviting audiences to discover how traditions evolve through the people who practice and shape them.

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