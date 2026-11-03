Infineon And Qualcomm Develop Car Computers For Automated Driving

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Infineon Technologies says it is working with Qualcomm Technologies to accelerate the development and deployment of central car computers in software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

The companies have signed a technology agreement to have a microcontroller-based design pattern (the“subsystem”) for Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Ride reference platforms for high-performance computing and in-vehicle artificial intelligence.

By working together, they expand the Snapdragon Ride ecosystem, bringing together Qualcomm Technologies' platform capabilities and high-performance systems-on-chip (SoCs) with Infineon's expertise in hardware and software for safety management, connectivity and memory management.

Combined, these aim to provide a streamlined path for the deployment of car computers that combine driver assistance and automated driving functions with cutting-edge cockpit solutions.

The announcement comes ahead of electronica (10-13 November) in Munich, Germany. At the trade fair, Infineon will showcase its contributions for the AI era, including semiconductor solutions for centralized architectures in software-defined vehicles.

Peter Schiefer, president of the automotive division at Infineon, says:“With Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Ride, we enable the automotive industry to build and scale a new generation of car computers that combine tremendous computing and AI capabilities with the reliability required on the road.

“Our collaboration reflects a fundamental approach to centralized vehicle computing, which combines a powerful SoC with a set of specialized components around it, including a safety microcontroller, power management, connectivity and memory devices.

“All these components need to work together seamlessly to help enable safe vehicle operation. Infineon provides essential functional building blocks and integration expertise for building the trust foundation for software-defined vehicles that leverage the power of AI.”

The microcontroller-based subsystem is complementary and designed to operate alongside Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Ride and Ride Flex reference platforms.

It helps coordinate the advanced computing and AI capabilities of the Snapdragon Ride platforms with reliable vehicle behavior by monitoring system health, coordinating safety mechanisms and enabling predictable, real-time control of safety-critical functions.

The subsystem is built around an Infineon Aurix microcontroller, while Infineon Optireg ICs provide dependable power management.

A dedicated Infineon software package for the microcontroller-based subsystem allows carmakers and Tier-1 suppliers to develop and scale systems quickly.

It pre-integrates the firmware for Infineon's microcontroller with specific safety and monitoring software tailored to the requirements of Qualcomm Technologies' platforms.

This enables the microcontroller to work together seamlessly with the overall platforms, including the SoC and its own safety mechanisms.

Furthermore, the software package simplifies platform integration into vehicle networks such as Ethernet and CAN for fast and secured data exchange with other systems.

Beyond the microcontroller-based subsystem, Infineon contributes additional technologies to the Snapdragon Ride ecosystem.

These include Brightlane Automotive Ethernet and USB connectivity solutions, as well as Semper Nor Flash memory that has been qualified specifically for the Snapdragon Ride platforms. Together, they further support the flow, availability and integrity of data across the platforms.

By bringing together their complementary capabilities, Infineon and Qualcomm Technologies are enabling a new generation of powerful central car computers for automated driving and digital cockpit applications.