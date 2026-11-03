Bangladesh Garment Workers Extend Strike Over Wage Demands
(MENAFN) Garment workers in Bangladesh continued their strike for a third consecutive day on Tuesday, calling for a 100% increase in the minimum wage as protests disrupted industrial districts around the capital, Dhaka.
Demonstrators blocked streets near major factory centers and along key roads, including in the Mirpur neighborhood and the industrial zones of Savar, Gazipur and Ashulia.
Confrontations between protesters and police were reported in several locations, resulting in arrests. Police said they had detained around 50 men on Monday, including individuals affiliated with the banned Awami League party led by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The labor action began on Sunday, with workers seeking a monthly minimum wage of 30,000 taka ($243), more than twice the current level of $101. Employees say the increase is necessary as living expenses continue to climb.
The unrest has also affected factory operations and public transportation. At least 50 garment factory owners in Gazipur announced leave for their employees because of the disturbances in the area, according to local media reports.
In Dhaka, two stations on the city's Metrorail network were temporarily shut for several hours following clashes between demonstrators and security forces.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said the workers' demands had been "met and a wage board has been constituted for this purpose."
Speaking to reporters in Dhaka, he said authorities had consulted nearly all representatives of both workers and factory owners, adding that "both sides are satisfied with the outcome."
Ahmed also cautioned that legal measures would be taken against those seeking to halt garment factory operations. He said the government would make efforts to resume work at facilities that had already suspended operations as quickly as possible.
Bangladesh's ready-made garment sector is valued at more than $38 billion and serves as a central pillar of the national economy. The country ranks as the world's second-largest garment exporter after China.
The industry employs approximately four million people, generates more than 80% of Bangladesh's total exports and accounts for 7.82% of nominal gross domestic product (GDP).
Demonstrators blocked streets near major factory centers and along key roads, including in the Mirpur neighborhood and the industrial zones of Savar, Gazipur and Ashulia.
Confrontations between protesters and police were reported in several locations, resulting in arrests. Police said they had detained around 50 men on Monday, including individuals affiliated with the banned Awami League party led by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The labor action began on Sunday, with workers seeking a monthly minimum wage of 30,000 taka ($243), more than twice the current level of $101. Employees say the increase is necessary as living expenses continue to climb.
The unrest has also affected factory operations and public transportation. At least 50 garment factory owners in Gazipur announced leave for their employees because of the disturbances in the area, according to local media reports.
In Dhaka, two stations on the city's Metrorail network were temporarily shut for several hours following clashes between demonstrators and security forces.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said the workers' demands had been "met and a wage board has been constituted for this purpose."
Speaking to reporters in Dhaka, he said authorities had consulted nearly all representatives of both workers and factory owners, adding that "both sides are satisfied with the outcome."
Ahmed also cautioned that legal measures would be taken against those seeking to halt garment factory operations. He said the government would make efforts to resume work at facilities that had already suspended operations as quickly as possible.
Bangladesh's ready-made garment sector is valued at more than $38 billion and serves as a central pillar of the national economy. The country ranks as the world's second-largest garment exporter after China.
The industry employs approximately four million people, generates more than 80% of Bangladesh's total exports and accounts for 7.82% of nominal gross domestic product (GDP).
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