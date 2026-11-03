Upholding Tradition And Putting Conscience Into Practice: Yangming Philosophy Conference 2026 Held In Ningbo

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Ningbo, China / Timesnewswire / November 3, 2026 – The conference explores how Wang Yangming's philosophy can inform contemporary society and business practices through the integration of traditional Chinese culture and modern development.

On October 31, the 2026 Yangming Philosophy Conference was held in Yuyao, Ningbo, under the theme“Upholding Tradition and Cultivating Innate Moral Knowledge: Putting Knowledge into Practice Across China - Contemporary Applications of Yangming Philosophy Through the Lens of the 'Two Integrations'.”

More than 500 years ago, Wang Yangming introduced three central ideas -“the mind is principle”,“the unity of knowledge and action”, and“extending innate moral knowledge”. Today, these philosophical insights continue to offer valuable guidance as the world undergoes rapid change and cross-cultural exchanges become increasingly frequent.

Cultural traditions endure through transmission and practical application. At the conference, participants from various sectors put forward a range of proposals for applying Yangming philosophy in contemporary settings. Their discussions brought together diverse perspectives and ideas, demonstrating how traditional Chinese culture can be preserved while adapting to the needs of modern society, and how it can continue to evolve through creative transformation and innovation.

Building Consensus Through the Pursuit of Innate Moral Knowledge

How can China's rich traditional culture become a living part of contemporary society? This remains an important question in today's cultural development. At the main conference, participants exchanged views on the contemporary relevance and practical application of Yangming philosophy through the lens of the“Two Integrations”.

“The focus on the contemporary application of Yangming philosophy through the lens of the 'Two Integrations' is both a tribute to the wisdom of our predecessors and a response to the challenges of our time,” said Jin Yan, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Ningbo Municipal Committee and Director of the Publicity Department.

Drawing on Ningbo's experience in cultural development, Jin said the city would use the conference as an opportunity to further explore Yuyao's unique heritage as Wang Yangming's hometown, strengthen research into Yangming philosophy, deepen its interpretation and broaden its reach. Ningbo also aims to play a leading role in safeguarding and passing on China's outstanding traditional culture, while pioneering new approaches to its creative transformation and innovative development.

“Yangming philosophy is not merely a part of China's intellectual heritage. It is also a source of wisdom that can engage with the wider world and foster dialogue and mutual learning among different civilisations,” said Wen Haiming, a professor at the School of Philosophy at Renmin University of China.

Yao Lijun, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), founder and Chief Technology Officer of Ningbo Jiangfeng Electronic Materials Co., Ltd., emphasised the importance of cultural values and a shared sense of purpose in business.

He explained that Jiangfeng's corporate culture had been shaped through years of sustained effort, reflecting the company's values, philosophy and approach to work. The company's growth, he noted, has been driven by putting the principle of“the unity of knowledge and action” into practice at every stage of production - from each sputtering target to every individual manufacturing process.

In recent years, Ningbo has taken an integrated approach to heritage preservation, academic research and cultural branding. The city has strengthened the International Yangming Studies Research Centre, further developed the“1+3+N” framework of the Yangming Philosophy Conference and reinforced Yuyao's position as the birthplace of Yangming philosophy.

At the same time, Ningbo has continued to expand the Yangming cultural brand through a programme centred on the annual conference, supported by three major themed events: the“My Heart Holds a Bright Moon” poetry gathering, philosophical discussions at Zhongtian Pavilion, and traditional ceremonies honouring Confucian scholars. These are complemented by a range of additional activities.

The city has also produced a series of notable publications, including the Report on Yangming Studies and A Bright Heart: The Life of Wang Yangming, further contributing to research and public understanding of his philosophy.

Deepening Dialogue and Exploring New Paths for Development

A few kilometres from the main conference venue, Zhongtian Pavilion stands quietly along the banks of the Yao River. The site was once an important place where Wang Yangming delivered lectures and shared his philosophical teachings.

Here, a special session titled“From Yangming Philosophy to Contemporary China” brought the discussion into a more contemporary context. Financial writer Wu Xiaobo engaged directly with the audience, connecting philosophical ideas from five centuries ago with the economic and social questions shaping China today.

Wu began by examining how the rapid development of artificial intelligence is reshaping economic structures, society and the distribution of wealth. He noted that in an era of profound structural change, the principle that“the mind is principle” encourages individuals to look inward and develop a stronger sense of self, enabling them to navigate an increasingly uncertain external environment with greater inner conviction.

The concept of“extending innate moral knowledge”, he added, offers an important approach to navigating today's increasingly complex and rapidly changing world.

Wu also shared his observations on China's economic transformation and the development of its businesses. He described the Chinese economy as being at a transitional stage, shifting from old growth drivers to new ones. As different sectors experience varying growth trajectories, the AI revolution is accelerating changes across the industrial landscape.

From competition in large language models to the practical deployment of AI agents, and from intelligent computing infrastructure to applications in embodied intelligence and life sciences, the development of AI is advancing across an increasingly broad range of industries.

During the subsequent discussion, audience members raised questions about business strategy, including whether companies should remain committed to their existing industries or consider changing direction when faced with operational difficulties.

Using the analogy of a“survivor's game”, Wu suggested that businesses with two decades of experience in an industry should value the foundations and relationships they have built rather than switch sectors too readily. At the same time, he encouraged business leaders to give younger generations room to shape the future, pursue incremental growth within their means, explore overseas markets and, above all, reflect on their own business models and management practices.

In response to questions about how companies could integrate AI into their assets, Wu advised businesses to first identify the AI capabilities and potential applications within their existing industries and assets. For companies with limited financial resources, he recommended prioritising revenue generation before moving ahead with AI transformation and developing a deeper understanding of AI-driven asset allocation.

Turning Philosophical Insights into Business Practice

This year marks the 554th anniversary of Wang Yangming's birth. The principles he championed -“extending innate moral knowledge” and“the unity of knowledge and action” - continue to hold considerable relevance for contemporary development.

At a seminar on Yangming philosophy and its application in business, representatives from different industries exchanged perspectives on how these ideas could be translated from academic discussions into practical approaches to factory operations, corporate management and business development.

“Extending innate moral knowledge is a fundamental principle for conducting oneself and carrying out one's work. Business is also an activity conducted by people and centred on people. Therefore, this principle can be directly applied to corporate management,” said Cao Xiuyun, Chairman of Inamori Kazuo (Beijing) Management Consulting Co., Ltd.

He added that the concept of innate moral knowledge in Yangming philosophy could serve as a foundational set of values guiding modern business management.

Cheng Tianqing, Chairman of Zhongde Group, also shared his perspective, describing the entrepreneurial spirit as the determination to overcome obstacles, find solutions in difficult circumstances and move forward without fear of challenges. He noted that this closely reflects Wang Yangming's teaching that“one must be tested through real-world challenges to establish a firm foundation”.

Yao Guoxiang, Chairman of Ningbo Shunyun Group Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Jianjiuhe Group Co., Ltd., was born in Yuyao, Wang Yangming's hometown. He said the philosophy that resonated most deeply with him was that“by benefiting others, we ultimately benefit ourselves, and by pursuing goodness, we can make a meaningful contribution”.

For businesses, he believes that integrity must guide both personal conduct and business practices. Only by building and operating a company on a foundation of integrity can it achieve sustainable, long-term growth.

Today, more than 400 companies in Ningbo have incorporated“Yangming” into their names. Many local entrepreneurs draw on the philosopher's teachings to guide their personal development and business pursuits, integrating his ideas into their corporate strategies and organisational cultures.

The Yao River continues to flow through Ningbo, while the intellectual legacy of Wang Yangming lives on. The city's landscapes bear witness not only to the philosopher's formative years, but also to the enduring efforts of today's generations to preserve and carry forward his intellectual heritage.

Here, a renewed consensus on the contemporary relevance of Yangming philosophy is taking shape, while new ideas and practical approaches inspired by his teachings are emerging to meet the challenges of the modern world.

About 2026 Yangming Philosophy Conference

On October 31, the 2026 Yangming Philosophy Conference was held in Yuyao, Ningbo, under the theme“Upholding Tradition and Cultivating Innate Moral Knowledge: Putting Knowledge into Practice Across China - Contemporary Applications of Yangming Philosophy Through the Lens of the 'Two Integrations'.” The conference explores how Wang Yangming's philosophy can inform contemporary society and business practices through the integration of traditional Chinese culture and modern development.

(By Wang Jinglu)