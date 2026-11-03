AFC Delays Saudi Arabia Asian Cup Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has postponed the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia by nearly a year, citing security concerns and travel difficulties associated with tensions in the region.
The 24-team competition, initially set to take place from Jan. 7 to Feb. 5, 2027, will now run from Dec. 23, 2027, to Jan. 21, 2028, pending approval from FIFA.
In a statement, the AFC said the revised schedule followed discussions with Saudi organizers and reflected "current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region," alongside logistical and travel challenges facing participating teams, officials and supporters.
The decision comes after recent Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia raised concerns about the kingdom's ability to host major international sporting competitions under the prevailing security conditions.
AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa had indicated in October that a postponement remained possible if circumstances required it. At that time, however, tournament organizers said preparations were proceeding as planned.
The confederation had also confirmed the competition's venues and kickoff schedules as recently as Oct. 26, before announcing the change.
Saudi Arabia was originally scheduled to play Palestine in the opening match at King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh.
The upcoming edition will be the first time Saudi Arabia hosts the Asian Cup, the leading men's international football tournament in Asia.
Games are scheduled to take place in three Saudi cities: Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar.
The 24-team competition, initially set to take place from Jan. 7 to Feb. 5, 2027, will now run from Dec. 23, 2027, to Jan. 21, 2028, pending approval from FIFA.
In a statement, the AFC said the revised schedule followed discussions with Saudi organizers and reflected "current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region," alongside logistical and travel challenges facing participating teams, officials and supporters.
The decision comes after recent Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia raised concerns about the kingdom's ability to host major international sporting competitions under the prevailing security conditions.
AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa had indicated in October that a postponement remained possible if circumstances required it. At that time, however, tournament organizers said preparations were proceeding as planned.
The confederation had also confirmed the competition's venues and kickoff schedules as recently as Oct. 26, before announcing the change.
Saudi Arabia was originally scheduled to play Palestine in the opening match at King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh.
The upcoming edition will be the first time Saudi Arabia hosts the Asian Cup, the leading men's international football tournament in Asia.
Games are scheduled to take place in three Saudi cities: Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar.
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