From Padel Court To Operating Theatre: Understanding Sports Injuries In Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's football pitches, padel courts and gyms reflect a growing enthusiasm for sport. Yet many recreational athletes move from long hours at a desk to intense activity without adequate conditioning. This mismatch can contribute to knee, shoulder and ankle injuries.

A Surgeon Who Plays Padel: The Changing Face of Sports Injuries

Sports injuries are not confined to professionals. Recreational players balancing demanding careers with football, padel and gym training frequently experience meniscal tears, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries, cartilage problems, rotator cuff disorders and shoulder instability Aster, we understand the rapid changes of direction, twisting movements and repeated stresses on the knees, ankles, shoulders and elbows during padel. Experiencing these demands firsthand complements, the clinical work and reinforces the importance of preparation and safe return to play.

Treat the Patient, Not Just the MRI

Imaging is valuable, but an MRI finding alone should not determine whether surgery is necessary. The mechanism of injury, examination findings, joint stability, functional limitations and sporting goals must guide decisions degenerative meniscal tears respond to physiotherapy and strengthening. Conversely, a displaced, repairable tear may warrant arthroscopic intervention. An athlete with persistent ACL instability may benefit from reconstruction, while selected patients can manage successfully with rehabilitation.

Preserve Before You Replace: Advances in Sports Surgery

Modern arthroscopy allows precise assessment and treatment through small incisions, with an emphasis on preserving natural joint structures. Techniques include anatomical ACL reconstruction with internal brace augmentation, lateral extra-articular tenodesis for selected patients at higher risk of rotational instability, meniscal repair, shoulder labral repair, rotator cuff repair and ankle ligament reconstruction. Biological augmentation may be considered in selected rotator cuff cases.

Meniscal preservation is particularly important: retaining functional tissue helps protect knee cartilage and may reduce long-term degeneration joining Aster Hospital, Dr Mahesh Reddy has performed more than 150 orthopaedic surgeries, including advanced knee and shoulder arthroscopy, ligament reconstructions, meniscal repairs and complex trauma procedures. The objective is to restore stability, preserve healthy tissue and support lasting function.

Injury Prevention: Preparation Matters

A structured 10–15-minute warm-up incorporating dynamic mobility, muscle activation, balance and sport-specific movements can reduce certain injury risks. Padel and football players should build lower-limb strength, practise controlled changes of direction and increase playing intensity gradually.

Adequate recovery, appropriate footwear and consistent strengthening are equally important. Persistent pain, swelling or instability should never be dismissed as a normal part of sport. Rapid knee swelling, locking or giving way, and sudden shoulder weakness after injury, warrant timely assessment Completes the Result

Surgery, when indicated, is only one stage of recovery. Rehabilitation restores mobility, strength, balance and sport-specific control. Return to play should depend on functional milestones and readiness, not simply the number of weeks since surgery. Close collaboration between surgeon and physiotherapist helps individualise rehabilitation and reduce reinjury risk.

Looking Ahead: Building a Healthier Sporting Community

As participation grows across Qatar, sports medicine must prioritise prevention, joint preservation and safe return to activity. The future is not simply about more advanced operations; it is about helping people remain active throughout their lives. Whether a professional athlete or weekend padel player, the goal is restoring movement, confidence and quality of life.