UN Strongly Condemns Attack On Qatari LNG Carrier
Speaking at his daily press briefing, UN Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said the Secretariat was deeply concerned about the growing number of attacks on commercial vessels.
He stressed that such attacks violate international law, further undermine freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and drive up the prices of essential commodities, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable populations, who are least able to bear the additional costs.United Nations LNG
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