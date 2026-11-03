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UN Strongly Condemns Attack On Qatari LNG Carrier


Date: 2026-11-03 04:04:34

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations has strongly condemned the attack on the Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, stressing that all parties concerned must ensure freedom of navigation to and from the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at his daily press briefing, UN Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said the Secretariat was deeply concerned about the growing number of attacks on commercial vessels.

He stressed that such attacks violate international law, further undermine freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and drive up the prices of essential commodities, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable populations, who are least able to bear the additional costs.

United Nations LNG

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Gulf Times

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