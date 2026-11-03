Arab Aviation Leaders Gather In Doha Amid Calls For Regional Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Regional executives and stakeholders have gathered for the 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Arab Air Carriers' Organization (AACO) to discuss the evolving landscape, geopolitical challenges, global connectivity, and the need for stronger regional cooperation to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of Arab airlines.

Held under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the event kicked off yesterday with the attendance of Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer and AGM Chairman, Hamad Al-Khater, and AACO Secretary- General, Abdul Wahab Teffaha, in addition to more than 200 senior industry representatives and officials across the region.

“This AACO gathering brings together the airlines of the Arab world, which collectively play a vital role in connecting people, businesses and economies across six continents,” Al-Khater said during the opening remarks.“As our industry faces a very difficult period, with geopolitical developments continuing to disrupt global connectivity, regional cooperation has become our greatest strength.” Hosted by Qatar Airways, the three-day programme will feature panel discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, promising a comprehensive exploration of current challenges and future directions for the aviation sector.

Al Khater explained that,“Our priority, together with our fellow AACO members, is to build on the partnerships this year has deepened, strengthening the resilience of our region and advancing a shared vision for the future of Arab aviation. Qatar Airways is honoured to welcome this Assembly to Doha and to play its full part in that work.”

AACO Secretary-General Abdul Wahab Teffaha

Meanwhile, the AACO Secretary-General stated:“We are pleased to gather in Doha for AACO's 59th Annual General Meeting, and we extend our sincere appreciation to the State of Qatar for its patronage and to Qatar Airways for its generous hospitality.”

This year's AGM is expected to witness in-depth discussions on the industry's changing landscape and key strategic priorities. The sessions will commence today with the AACO Secretary General's 'State of the Industry' report, offering an overview of the latest developments, challenges, and opportunities across the sector.

“The aviation industry continues to face complex challenges, from geopolitical uncertainties and operational pressures to the growing need for environmental sustainability,” Teffaha said.“Yet, Arab airlines have consistently demonstrated their ability to adapt, innovate, and maintain their vital role in global air connectivity” During the AGM, the Director General of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO), Khalid Cherkaoui, is expected to deliver a speech and Bloomberg will also hold a presentation examining the global economic outlook and its implications for aviation industry.

Teffaha noted:“This Annual General Meeting provides an important platform to exchange views, strengthen cooperation, and identify practical solutions to our shared challenges. By working together, we can reinforce the competitiveness and resilience of Arab aviation and ensure its continued contribution to economic development and global connectivity.”