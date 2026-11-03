QMC Attends ABU General Assembly Meetings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Colombo: The Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) is participating in the 63rd General Assembly of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) and its associated meetings, currently being held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The proceedings are set to conclude today (Tuesday).

Director of Qatar Radio, Jaber Al Surour represented QMC at the meetings. This participation reflects QMC's commitment to strengthening its presence in international media forums and expanding cooperation with broadcasting and television organizations across Asia and the rest of the world. It also serves as an opportunity to contribute to discussions on strategic issues that will shape the future of public media, while keeping pace with the rapid technical and professional transformations within the broadcasting and media production sector.

In a statement issued yesterday, Qatar Media Corporation noted that its involvement in this international forum underscores its dedication to elevating the status of Qatari media and solidifying its presence within regional and international media organisations and unions.

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Furthermore, it aims to leverage global expertise to enhance content development and improve professional and technical performance, all in line with Qatar's vision to build an advanced, responsible media sector capable of adapting to change and fostering dialogue and understanding among nations.

The General Assembly meetings, held under the theme“Media for Peace and Humanity: Truth, Trust, and Transformation,” address a range of pivotal topics. These include the role of public media in fostering trust, credibility, and institutional resilience; the responsible and professional integration of artificial intelligence into media; and the promotion of sustainability and sovereignty for media organizations in the region. Furthermore, the meetings explore ways to develop mechanisms for joint action and the exchange of expertise among member organisations.

The proceedings also encompass review of administrative reports and recommendations, discussions regarding membership, and nomination and election processes for the Union's leadership positions and administrative bodies.

This underscores the significance of these meetings in shaping the Union's future direction and enhancing the efficiency of collective media framework.