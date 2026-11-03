'Hour And Hour' Organizes Fifth Edition Of 'Bridges Of Hope' Event

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Under the Slogan 'A Window of Hope', it brings Qatar and Japan together to promote health awareness and cultural communication

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of HE Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Cancer Society, and as part of the Pink October breast cancer awareness activities, the 'Hour and Hour' Program, in cooperation with the Qatar Cancer Society, organised the fifth edition of the "Bridges of Hope" event under the slogan "A Window of Hope," on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, from 6pm to 8pm, at the Rixos Premium Qetaifan Island North Hotel.

The event comes as an extension of the "Bridges of Hope" message in promoting health awareness and consolidating the values of solidarity and social responsibility, through an experience that combines breast cancer awareness, inspiring humanitarian stories, psychological and social support, and cultural exchange between the State of Qatar and Japan, within a framework that affirms that hope is a humanitarian message that transcends borders and cultures.

The event aims to highlight the importance of early detection and prevention of breast cancer, correct misconceptions associated with the disease, enhance the role of the family and society in supporting patients and survivors, and highlight the role of culture and the arts in spreading hope and optimism and enhancing quality of life.

A panel discussion and a humanitarian message

The event includes a panel discussion titled "Bridges of Hope," with the participation of an elite group of speakers from the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation, the Qatar Cancer Society, and the Years of Culture Foundation, to present an integrated vision that combines health awareness, medical expertise, community support, and cultural communication.

The session addresses four main axes; Mahmoud Ayaz, Health Programs Manager at the Ministry of Public Health, reviews the importance of awareness and early detection as a step toward hope and life, along with the integration of healthcare and psychological support during the recovery journey.

Dr. Shaza Ahmed Hamed Mohamed Bek, Associate Consultant in Medical Oncology at the National Center for Cancer Care and Research (NCCCR) affiliated with Hamad Medical Corporation, also addresses the importance of early detection of breast cancer and its role in enhancing treatment opportunities, along with the patient's journey from diagnosis to recovery and the importance of specialized medical care.

For her part, Noor Makkiyah, Health Educator at the Qatar Cancer Society, sheds light on the role of knowledge and health education in correcting misconceptions and confronting fear associated with the disease, as well as the importance of the family and society in providing psychological and social support to patients and survivors.

In the cultural axis, Dr. Aisha Abdullah Hamad Al-Misnad, Deputy Director of Special Projects at the Years of Culture Foundation, speaks about culture as a bridge for humanitarian communication between Qatar and Japan, and the role of the arts in inspiring hope and creating a positive impact that extends to individuals and communities.

Qatar and Japan.. two cultures meet

The event offers a cultural experience that brings together features of Qatari and Japanese heritage, through handicrafts, visual arts, Arabic and Japanese calligraphy, traditional costumes, and hospitality manifestations in both countries, in a scene that celebrates cultural diversity and strengthens bridges of communication between the two peoples.

The program also includes musical segments and artistic and heritage performances, including the Qatari Ardha, national songs, and traditional Japanese drums "Wadaiko," along with student and artistic participations that reflect the richness of the two cultures and highlight the common human values between them.

The power of community partnerships

In a statement on this occasion, HE Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Cancer Society, affirmed that the fifth edition of the "Bridges of Hope" event represents a distinguished model of integrated community efforts in supporting health and humanitarian issues, noting that the slogan "A Window of Hope" reflects a humanitarian message that transcends the boundaries of health awareness, to emphasize the importance of solidarity and psychological and community support in the lives of those living with cancer and their families.

His Excellency said: "We believe in the Qatar Cancer Society that confronting cancer is not limited to medical treatment, but begins with awareness, knowledge, and early detection, and extends to include psychological and community support, which contributes to improving the quality of life of those living with the disease and enhancing their ability to continue their lives with hope and confidence. From this standpoint, we are keen to support initiatives that bring together various segments of society around a common humanitarian message, and promote a culture of prevention and social responsibility."

His Excellency added: "What distinguishes this edition is the combination of health awareness and cultural exchange between the State of Qatar and Japan, which affirms that culture and the arts are capable of extending bridges of humanitarian communication, and conveying messages of hope and solidarity in innovative ways that transcend differences in languages and cultures."

Hope renewed through impact and solidarity

In a statement on this occasion, Tamani Al-Yafei, Chief Executive Officer of the "Hour and Hour" Program, said: "The 'Bridges of Hope' event represents more than just an awareness occasion; it is a humanitarian message that we are keen to renew year after year, believing that awareness protects life, and that support and solidarity give a person the strength to continue their journey with hope and confidence.

In its fifth edition, under the slogan 'A Window of Hope,' we aspire to present a different experience that combines health awareness, culture, and the arts, where Qatar and Japan meet in a scene that reflects the richness of heritage, the beauty of cultural diversity, and common human values. We believe that hope is not limited by language or geography, and that sincere humanitarian messages are capable of reaching hearts and building bridges of communication between societies.

We are also keen to highlight the journey of patients and survivors, and to emphasize that supporting them is not limited to medical care, but includes psychological and social support, and providing a community environment that embraces their experiences and gives them space to express themselves, be creative, and restore confidence in life.

We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Qatar Cancer Society for its cooperation and support of this message, and to all health, cultural, and educational entities, participating schools, supporters, and media partners, who contribute to the success of this experience and transform its message into a tangible community impact. We believe that the integration of efforts is what gives humanitarian initiatives their continuity and value."