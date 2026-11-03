Aramco Reports 9 Percent Rise In Q3 Adjusted Net Income

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia's Aramco announced on Tuesday a 9% year-on-year increase in adjusted net income to SAR117billion in Q3 2026, compared with SAR107.2 billion in the same quarter last year, attributing the growth to operational excellence, rapid recovery capabilities, resilience and preparedness.

In a statement, the company said cash flow from operating activities rose to SAR 145.2 billion, from SAR 135.4 billion in Q3 2025.

Free cash flow increased to SAR 105.8 billion, compared with SAR 88.4 billion a year earlier. Aramco's gearing ratio declined to 5.5% as of Sept. 30, 2026, from 6.2% as of June 30, 2026.

The board declared a base dividend of SAR 82.1 billion for Q3 2026, up 3.5% year on year and payable in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes and zakat in the Downstream segment surged 234.0% year on year, driven by improved refining margins.

Aramco also acquired a 49% stake in HUMAIN through a transaction involving asset transfers and cash contributions totaling approximately SAR 9.9 billion, expanding its presence in the rapidly growing artificial intelligence sector.

In addition, the company signed a shareholders' agreement to establish a joint venture focused on mineral exploration and hard-rock mining, leveraging its Upstream expertise to expand into an adjacent sector.