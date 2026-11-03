QNB Brings Communities Together Through PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, successfully concluded the inaugural PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA, bringing together 2,300 runners at Lusail International Circuit in a celebration of community spirit, inclusion and the unifying power of sport.

More than a running event, the initiative created a shared sporting experience for people of different ages, backgrounds and abilities, including children, families, amateur and professional runners, and participants with special needs. Organised in collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as part of the global PSG Running series, the event reflected a shared commitment to making sport more accessible and inclusive.

As Title Partner, QNB Group reinforced its longstanding strategic partnership with PSG, extending the collaboration beyond professional football to support grassroots participation and promote active lifestyles.

The event featured a variety of race categories designed to encourage broad participation, including 10km and 5km races for adults and a 1 km race for children. Beyond the races, dedicated children's activities and family-friendly experiences provided opportunities for non-runners to join the celebrations.

The event was attended by H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, and H E Nasser bin Ghanem Al Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain, alongside senior executives from QNB Group. The closing ceremony recognised the winners of the men's and women's 5km and 10km race categories, celebrating their achievements and sporting excellence.

PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA forms part of QNB Group's Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, which prioritises community development, inclusion and wellbeing. The initiative also supports the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its focus on human and social development, by encouraging healthy lifestyles and strengthening community participation.

Through its longstanding partnership with PSG and continued investment in community-focused initiatives, QNB demonstrates its commitment to being a bank for everyone, creating shared experiences that bring people together and generate positive impact beyond traditional banking services.