Doha International Airport To Take Part In WATAN Exercise Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) announced that Doha International Airport (DIA) will participate in the annual nationwide WATAN 2026 exercise on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

HIA, in a social media post on Tuesday, advised its passengers that activities will include those involving full-scale emergency exercise at Doha International Airport (DIA) from 10am to 1:30pm.

The airport assured that these exercises will not affect its operations, and passenger services will continue as normal.

Qatar's Ministry of Public Health recalls all batches of Clasgen eye drops Asian Cup 2027 in Saudi Arabia postponed from January to December: AFC Katara inaugurates 'Mark and Memory' exhibition highlighting heritage through postage stamps

Read Also