Doha International Airport To Take Part In WATAN Exercise Today
Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) announced that Doha International Airport (DIA) will participate in the annual nationwide WATAN 2026 exercise on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
HIA, in a social media post on Tuesday, advised its passengers that activities will include those involving full-scale emergency exercise at Doha International Airport (DIA) from 10am to 1:30pm.
The airport assured that these exercises will not affect its operations, and passenger services will continue as normal.Read Also
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