Local Agricultural Produce Yards Open At Five Locations Across Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has announced the launch of the local agricultural produce season at five produce yards across Qatar, starting Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The yards at Al Mazrouah, Al Khor and Al Dhakhira, Al Wakra, Al Shahaniya and Al Shamal will welcome visitors seeking fresh local farm produce.

Al Mazrouah Yard will operate daily from 7am to 3pm, while the other four yards will open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 7am to 3pm.

The initiative aims to bring fresh agricultural produce from local farms directly to consumers.