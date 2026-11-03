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Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassador Of Cyprus

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassador Of Cyprus


Date: 2026-11-03 04:03:35

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Tuesday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the State of Qatar HE Elpidoforos A. Economou.The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

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The Peninsula

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