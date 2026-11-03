Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Sierra Leone's Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Tuesday a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone to the State of Qatar, HE Professor Foday Jaward.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished HE the Ambassador success in his duties, emphasizing his utmost support to enhance bilateral relations and foster closer cooperation in various fields.