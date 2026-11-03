Tencent Cloud and OmniOps Partner to Advance Enterprise AI Development in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2, 2026 – At the 2026 Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit, Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, announced a strategic partnership with OmniOps, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign AI infrastructure technology company, to build a reliable and scalable foundation for enterprise AI development and deployment across the Kingdom.



Through the partnership, Tencent Cloud will provide cloud infrastructure to host computing capacity and technical expertise, while OmniOps will contribute its inference technology, local deployment capabilities and market expertise to support enterprise AI platforms and model inference workloads for customers across Saudi Arabia.



Advancing Enterprise AI Adoption in Saudi Arabia



As organizations accelerate the adoption of AI, they require infrastructure that can support development, deployment and ongoing operations at scale, without added complexity. Tencent Cloud’s enterprise-grade virtual machines, storage and networking services provide the reliable, scalable foundation. On top of it, OmniOps’ proprietary inference optimization engine adapts how models are served to the hardware they run on, delivering capacity, token costs efficiency, and consistent performance as demand grows.



Together, the two provide enterprises in Saudi Arabia with sovereign AI infrastructure that is reliable and ready to scale.



Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud and Head of Tencent Cloud International, said: “Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a leading hub for AI innovation, creating growing demand for scalable computing infrastructure and advanced cloud capabilities. Through our partnership with OmniOps, we are combining Tencent Cloud’s reliable infrastructure, enterprise-ready AI capabilities and cloud expertise with OmniOps’ inference technology and deep understanding of the local market to empower organizations to develop and scale AI solutions more efficiently. Together, we aim to expand access to the resources needed to support the Kingdom’s continued AI growth.”



Mehdi Tantaoui, Chief Product Officer of OmniOps, said: “As more organizations move AI into production, access to reliable computing capacity becomes increasingly important. Our partnership with Tencent Cloud expands the infrastructure available to support our platforms and inference workloads in Saudi Arabia, while allowing us to continue building and deploying AI services designed around the requirements of organizations in the Kingdom.”



The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Saudi Arabia’s AI ecosystem through reliable infrastructure, local expertise and scalable cloud capabilities.