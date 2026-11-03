Fast Just Got Fastest: Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Driver Kimi Antonelli Is Formula 1® World Champion, And STING® Celebrates The Fan Energy Behind It

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

At just 20, Kimi Antonelli becomes the youngest-ever Formula 1® World Champion.

STING ® celebrates the energy behind the championship: the fans who backed Kimi through every lap. Artists from India, Mexico and Vietnam bring that fan energy to life in portraits of the new champion. Kimi Antonelli is the Formula 1® World Champion. As the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team celebrates his title, STING® is celebrating the energy behind the championship: the fans who have supported Kimi every step of the way.

Fast Just Got Fastest, Kimi Antonelli Is Formula 1® World Champion and STING® Celebrates the Fan Energy Behind It

The title is Kimi's, earned through talent and determination. But from his karting days to the top of Formula 1®, one thing was always with him: the energy of his fans. It was there through every lap, every setback and every breakthrough, long before the trophy.

The energy behind the championship

To celebrate the title, STING ® is bringing that energy to life through art. Artists from India, Mexico and Vietnam have each interpreted the energy behind the champion in their own style, creating portraits of Kimi through their own cultural lens.

The artworks, alongside a Championship Ode to Kimi, are live across STING ® digital channels.

View the artwork here: here

“The title is Kimi's, and what a title it is. But through every race and every lap, his fans never lost hope. Their energy never dropped, and it stayed with him all the way to the championship. Now we're bringing the energy behind the champion to life, through artists who show what that support looks and feels like. Fast just got fastest. GET. SET. STINGGG,” STING® Global, official social handle

Watch STING's official championship video here: here

Love from... all of us. #AllOfUs

About STING®

STING ® is an caffeinated beverage brand owned by PepsiCo, created to spark high-energy moments.

Built around the idea that not all moments are created equal, STING ® exists to help people show up with the energy to make the most of moments across sport, gaming, music, nightlife and everyday culture. Through its global GET. SET. STINGGG platform, the brand celebrates the spark that turns anticipation into action and moments into unforgettable experiences.

As the Official Drink of Formula 1® and Official Team Partner of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, STING® connects the speed and spectacle of Formula 1® with the energy of youth culture through digital-first storytelling, cultural collaborations such as The STING® Within Me with Alan Walker, and fan-focused experiences around the world.

Notes to editors

The F1 FORMULA 1 logo, F1 logo, FORMULA 1, FORMULA ONE, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. Licensed by Formula One World Championship Limited, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.