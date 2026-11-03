1.5 Ton Split Acs For Diwali 2026: Which Models Offer Better Cooling And Savings

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Diwali 2026 offers Indian households an opportunity to upgrade to a more energy-efficient 1.5-ton split AC before summer demand picks up. With the festival falling on 8 November, buyers can explore models with 3 Star and 5 Star ratings, inverter compressors, and convertible cooling technology. For rooms measuring 120–180 sq. ft., options include Godrej's 5-in-1 Convertible Inverter AC for flexible cooling, LG's 5 Star Dual Inverter AC for quieter operation, and Daikin's ATKM50XV16MKA with Coanda airflow for better air distribution. Households using ACs for longer hours can prioritise 5 Star models, while those seeking a lower upfront cost can consider 3 Star alternatives.

Celebrate Diwali with a New Air Conditioner

After identifying the right cooling capacity and energy rating, buyers can compare 1.5 ton split ACs on Bajaj Mall before visiting a Bajaj Finance partner store. The Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan provides financing of up to Rs. 5,00,000, while the Bajaj Finance Insta EMI Card offers a pre-approved limit of up to Rs. 3,00,000. Both options offer tenures of 3 to 60 months, with zero down payment available on select models. Buyers must be physically present at a participating partner store to complete the purchase.

Which 5 split ACs are worth considering during Diwali sales 2026?

These five 1.5-ton inverter split ACs suit different budgets and cooling needs. Buyers can choose a 3 Star model for regular use or a 5 Star model to save more electricity when the AC runs for longer hours.

1. Godrej 2026 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter

Price: Rs. 31,490 | Capacity: 1.5 ton | Energy rating: 3 Star

Why it works: This Godrej AC is the lowest-priced model on the list. Its 5-in-1 convertible cooling lets users adjust the cooling level, while Heavy Duty Cooling helps during very hot weather. It is a good choice for rented homes, medium-sized bedrooms, and families that use the AC for a few hours daily.

2. Voltas 183INV Vertis Zenith Gold

Price: Rs. 33,489 | Capacity: 1.5 ton | Energy rating: 3 Star

Why it works: This Voltas AC is a practical choice for buyers who want reliable cooling and easy access to servicing. Voltas has a wide service network across India, including smaller cities. Its 3 Star rating makes it suitable for households looking for an affordable AC for everyday use.

3. Godrej 2026 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter

Price: Rs. 37,990 | Capacity: 1.5 ton | Energy rating: 5 Star

Why it works: This is the lowest-priced 5 Star AC on the list. It is a good option for families that run their AC for several hours every day. Its 5 Star rating means it can use less electricity than a similar 3 Star model, helping reduce power bills over time.

Buying tip: Households using an AC for more than four hours daily should compare the ISEER rating and yearly electricity consumption of 3 Star and 5 Star models to understand potential savings.

4. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter

Price: Rs. 42,990 | Capacity: 1.5 ton | Energy rating: 5 Star

Why it works: This LG AC is a good choice for bedrooms where quiet cooling matters. Its Dual Inverter compressor adjusts cooling based on the room's needs, helping maintain a comfortable temperature. The 5 Star rating also helps save electricity, making it suitable for regular use.

5. Daikin ATKM50XV16MKA

Price: Rs. 46,990 | Capacity: 1.5 ton | Energy rating: 5 Star

Why it works: This Daikin AC is a good option for buyers who want even cooling across the room. Its Coanda airflow technology spreads cool air without blowing it directly at people. The 5 Star rating helps reduce electricity use, while buyers planning to keep the AC for several years can also compare its compressor warranty and service support.

Limited time offers on air conditioners

With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 830 per month, upgrading to an air conditioner has never been more affordable this season.

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a 1.5-ton split AC this Diwali from a Bajaj Finance partner store?

Upgrading to a new 1.5-ton split AC this Diwali becomes more affordable when you split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Buyers can explore the latest split AC Diwali offers and follow these steps to complete their festive-season purchase:

Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare 1.5-ton split AC models based on inverter technology, energy efficiency ratings, cooling performance, smart features, air purification capabilities, and price before visiting a store.

Check pre-approved eligibility: Verify your pre-approved loan limit on the Bajaj Finance website using your registered mobile number and OTP verification.

Find a partner store: Visit a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store and explore shortlisted 1.5-ton split AC models in person.

Check the model in person: Evaluate cooling efficiency, energy-saving features, smart controls, airflow coverage, and design with the help of in-store experts.

Choose an EMI plan: Finance your purchase through the Bajaj Finance Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan. Enjoy flexible repayment tenures from 3 to 60 months and zero down payment offers on select models.

Complete the purchase: Once the financing process is approved, complete the transaction and bring home your new AC to stay comfortable during the festive season and beyond.

This Diwali, explore the latest range of 1.5-ton split ACs on Bajaj Mall and visit a Bajaj Finance partner store to upgrade your home with convenient EMI options that fit your budget.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.



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