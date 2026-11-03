The Postcard Hotel To Open In Nepal With The Postcard On The Rapti River, Chitwan

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) The Postcard Hotel is set to make its debut in Nepal with the opening of The Postcard on the Rapti River, Chitwan, in November 2026. Set along a picturesque bend of the Rapti River, with uninterrupted views of the surrounding forests and hills, the 22-room-and-suite luxury retreat adjoins the buffer zone of Chitwan National Park, one of South Asia's most significant wildlife destinations. The opening marks the brand's expansion into its fourth country, following India, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.



The Postcard on the Rapti River



Inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984, Chitwan National Park protects one of the last great surviving natural landscapes of Nepal's Terai, where vast grasslands, dense sal forests and riverine ecosystems sustain an exceptional diversity of wildlife. The park is home to the greater one-horned rhinoceros, the Bengal tiger, leopards, sloth bears and the endangered gharial. Nepal's 2021 national rhino census recorded 694 rhinoceroses in Chitwan and its surrounding areas, making it the country's most important stronghold for the species. With more than 525 recorded species of birds, Chitwan is also among the region's remarkable birdwatching destinations.



The Postcard on the Rapti River has been conceived to make this extraordinary landscape an integral part of the stay. Its 22 generously proportioned rooms and suites, starting at 1,300 sq. ft., feature private sit-outs overlooking the river or forest. Wildlife sightings can be remarkably close, with rhinoceroses and crocodiles occasionally visible along the riverbanks, and even the possibility of encountering the more elusive Bengal tiger or sloth bear. On fortunate days, guests may experience the thrill of watching wildlife from the privacy of their rooms. The two-bedroom Presidential Suite, extending across 5,000 sq. ft., offers exceptional space and privacy, complete with its own private pool. Guests arrive through a Temple Court built around a stupa, an architectural introduction to a hotel thoughtfully designed to reflect its setting.



Dining and leisure are equally connected to the destination. Tree Tops, the hotel's indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar, occupies an elevated deck overlooking the forest, with The Postcard's signature anytime breakfast allowing guests to dine entirely at their own pace. As evening falls, Tribal Circle brings guests together around a bonfire for an open-air barbecue inspired by the culinary traditions of the Tharu community, indigenous to the Terai. The hotel also features a swimming pool, spa treatment rooms, a steam room and sauna, while a spacious elevated viewing deck by the pool offers sweeping views of the surrounding wilderness and opportunities for wildlife sightings.



Beyond the hotel, guests can discover Chitwan through naturalist-led jeep safaris, guided forest walks, canoe excursions along the Rapti River and birdwatching experiences. Visits to nearby Tharu villages offer an introduction to the region's distinctive cultural heritage and the communities that have lived alongside these forests and rivers for generations.



The Postcard on the Rapti River



Despite its remarkable wilderness setting, Chitwan is easily accessible, with Bharatpur Airport approximately 25 minutes by air from Kathmandu, followed by a 40-minute drive to the hotel.

“At The Postcard, we have always believed that some of the world's most remarkable destinations are those that remain beyond the usual travel map. Our ambition is to bring these places to life through hotels that are deeply rooted in their surroundings, while allowing the destination itself to take centre stage,” said Kapil Chopra, Founder and CEO, The Postcard Hotel.“What drew us to The Postcard on the Rapti River was the conviction Savanna and her father, Suraj, brought to the project. Their desire to showcase Nepal beyond its mountains, and to create something that respects the landscape, its wildlife and its people, resonated deeply with our own philosophy. This is precisely the kind of destination we want to introduce to the world - one that offers not just a beautiful place to stay, but a meaningful connection with a part of the world that deserves to be discovered,” Chopra mentions.



“When people think of Nepal, they often think of our mountains. But Nepal has another extraordinary world in its Terai - its forests, rivers, wildlife, and people. Chitwan is one of the most precious parts of that world, and sharing its beauty with the world is something I feel deeply passionate about,” said Savanna Vaidya Basnyat, Owner of The Postcard on the Rapti River.“My father, Suraj, and I have spent years bringing The Postcard on the Rapti River to life. From the moment we discovered this beautiful bend in the river, overlooking the forest and the hills beyond, we knew we had found something truly special. We wanted to create a place that belonged to its surroundings, rather than one that simply occupied the landscape. My father has been central to bringing this vision to life, and building something so meaningful together has been an incredibly special journey.



For me, this project is about more than hospitality. It is about conservation tourism and finding a way for tourism and nature to coexist in harmony.



The Postcard shared our belief that extraordinary destinations deserve to be experienced in a way that remains true to their spirit. This hotel is deeply personal to me, born from our love for Nepal and our desire to share its extraordinary natural heritage with the world. I hope it inspires people to discover the beauty of the Terai, experience the magic of Chitwan, and recognise that the true value of these landscapes lies not in how many people visit them, but in how well we protect them for generations to come,” mentions Savanna.



The Nepal opening follows a landmark year for The Postcard Hotel. In September 2026, the brand received 12 honours at the World Travel Awards Asia, Oceania & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony in the Maldives, more than any other hotel brand in Asia this year, including the prestigious title of Asia's Leading Boutique Hotel Brand for another consecutive year. The Postcard on the Rapti River will join The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in the brand's growing collection of wildlife destinations, with future hotels planned in Jawai, Kanha and Pench, further strengthening its presence across some of the Indian subcontinent's most extraordinary natural landscapes.



The Postcard on the Rapti River offers an immersive luxury wildlife stay experience, with prices starting at INR 85,000 onwards per suite, inclusive of the signature Anytime Breakfast and Anytime Check-In & Check-Out.

About The Postcard Hotel

Founded in December 2018 by Kapil Chopra, alongside a team of seasoned luxury hoteliers including Akanksha Lamba, Anirudh Kandpal and Raman Bansal, The Postcard Hotel was established with a clear ambition: to challenge the conventions of traditional luxury hospitality and bring greater freedom, discovery and a genuine sense of place back to travel. The brand now operates 13 luxury hotels across India, Bhutan and Sri Lanka, with its entry into Nepal marking the next chapter of its international expansion. Its distinctive approach to hospitality combines generous space, highly personalised service, exceptional regional cuisine and immersive local experiences, complemented by signature offerings such as anytime check-in and check-out, and anytime breakfast.



With some of the highest average room rates in India and consistently exceptional guest ratings across leading global travel platforms, The Postcard Hotel has established a distinctive position in the luxury hospitality landscape. Its portfolio spans Himalayan retreats, wildlife sanctuaries, secluded beaches, riverfront settings, tea estates and carefully restored heritage properties, each selected for its extraordinary sense of place. With five new hotels scheduled to open over the next six months, The Postcard Hotel continues to build a new generation of intimate luxury hotels, bringing its distinctive philosophy of hospitality to an expanding collection of remarkable destinations across India and internationally.



For more brand and hotel information, please view the factsheet here, or visit the website and Instagram handles @thepostcardhotel and @thepostcardontheraptiriver.