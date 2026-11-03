Buildspace Launches Rs 265-Crore, 42-Acre Sahakar Logistics Park In Bhiwandi Under Exclusive EPC, Marketing And Leasing Mandate
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Mr. Rohan Latad, Managing Director and CEO, BuildSpace
Commenting on the mandate, Mr. Rohan Latad, Managing Director and CEO, BuildSpace, said,“As occupiers seek well-located facilities with higher specifications for greater operational efficiency, demand for Grade-A+ warehousing continues to rise. At the micro-market level, Bhiwandi has emerged as a key hub, accounting for 85% of MMR's demand in Q2 CY26. We are building Sahakar Logistics Park with these demand dynamics in mind. The facility's location, building specifications and build-to-suit capacity will enable a wide range of occupiers to take space according to their requirements. For us, this is an important step in building scale in the MMR as we expand our industrial and logistics development platform across established and emerging markets.”
Speaking on the contract awarded to BuildSpace, Mr. Pranay Agrawal, Director, Sahakar Group, said,“We are pleased to entrust BuildSpace with this mandate and are confident in its ability to deliver Sahakar Logistics Park through an end-to-end, integrated approach. Given Bhiwandi's established logistics ecosystem and connectivity to key freight corridors, we see strong potential in developing this site into a Grade-A+ logistics asset that supports India's growing supply chain needs.”
Bhiwandi's strategic location offers several logistical advantages, including direct highway frontage and heavy-vehicle access to the Samruddhi Mahamarg and the Pune, Nashik and Agra corridors, facilitating freight movement across regional and national markets. The site also offers access to key maritime and air-cargo infrastructure, with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) approximately 85 km away, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport connecting it to the region's air-cargo network.
The project comes amid sustained demand for Grade-A+ warehousing in the MMR. According to industry reports, the region recorded 6.6 million sq. ft. of Grade A/A+ demand against 3.5 million sq. ft. of supply in H1 CY26.
Construction at Sahakar Logistics Park is progressing well, with pre-engineered building (PEB) erection underway for the first building and the second building at the plinth stage. In line with its sustainability objectives, BuildSpace is targeting an Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum rating for the park, incorporating features such as solar-ready roofing, water reuse and on-site sewage treatment. The project is expected to begin accommodating occupiers in December 2026, with operations scheduled to commence in March 2027.
About BuildSpace
Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Navi Mumbai, BuildSpace is an industrial and logistics infrastructure development platform that connects land, development and capital through three verticals: BuildINFRA, BuildVALUE and BuildWEALTH. The platform has approximately 1.3 million sq. ft. under construction, more than 3 million sq. ft. in its development pipeline and over 165 acres under mandate. BuildSpace is targeting established and emerging industrial corridors across Maharashtra, with an initial focus on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik and Pune and is also evaluating opportunities in select growth markets, including Dholera and Guwahati.
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