Panama National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Panama on the 123rd anniversary of your independence. Panama is one of our most important partners, and we will continue to stand with you as you recover from the recent earthquake. Our strong partnership allowed us to deliver humanitarian, logistical, and technical assistance within 24 hours of the disaster.

We marked significant advances in our relationship this year. Panama joined the Shield of the Americas, Americas Counter Cartel Coalition, and Pax Silica. Together, we showed our commitment to the Panama Canal's security during PANAMAX, the first large-scale live exercise in 14 years. In the year ahead, we will deepen our security partnership and pursue new trade and investment opportunities. Panama is making historic investments in the Canal and seeking investment in technology, cybersecurity, and other critical infrastructure, as well as health and education. I wish the people of Panama a joyous celebration.