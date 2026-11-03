Uzbekistan Seeks To Expand Energy Ties With UAE And Global Companies
According to the Ministry of Energy, ADIPEC 2026 has brought together more than 239,000 participants from over 170 countries. A total of 2,260 companies are presenting their products, technologies and services at the event, which also features 54 national and international energy companies and 30 national pavilions.
The conference agenda covers key challenges facing the global energy industry, including energy security, attracting investment and adopting advanced technologies.
As part of his visit, Khodjaev met with UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei, Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, AMEA Power Chairman Hussain Al Nowais, ePointZero CEO Mohamed Hisham and Etihad Water and Electricity CEO Yousif Al Ali.
The meetings focused on expanding energy cooperation and identifying promising areas for further collaboration.
Khodjaev also took part in a ministerial roundtable held during ADIPEC 2026, where representatives of the energy sector discussed industry priorities and opportunities for international cooperation.
ADIPEC is one of the major international exhibitions and conferences dedicated to the energy industry. It brings together government officials, energy companies, investors and technology providers to discuss developments across the global energy sector.
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