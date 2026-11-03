Peer-Reviewed Publication In Clinical & Experimental Allergy Reveals Potential Disease-Modifying Effect Of Mabylon's Allergen-Neutralizing Antibodies



Allergen-specific, human-derived IgG4 antibodies prevent allergic reactions by neutralizing allergens and redirecting them toward tolerance-associated immune pathways

Mechanism-of-action observed across different allergy indications Study provides preclinical proof-of-concept for Mabylon's proprietary allergen-neutralizing approach

Schlieren/Zurich, Switzerland, November 3, 2026 – Mabylon AG, a leader in the discovery and development of human-derived, half-life extended multi-specific antibodies, today announced the publication of a new study in Clinical & Experimental Allergy ( ), the official journal of the British Society for Allergy & Clinical Immunology (BSACI).

The study shows that allergen-specific IgG4 antibodies may do more than block allergens and prevent allergic reactions: they can also redirect allergens toward antigen-presenting immune cells and promote tolerance-associated immune responses.

In experiments using cells from peanut-allergic patients in the presence of allergen-specific IgG4 antibodies, allergens were redirected away from B cells and toward myeloid antigen-presenting cells. This was associated with lower levels of type 2 inflammatory cytokines, increased IL-10 and increased regulatory T-cell responses.

In a mouse model of peanut allergy, allergen-specific IgG4 antibodies combined with controlled allergen exposure reduced mast-cell activation, supported endogenous allergen-specific IgG responses and prevented the increase in allergen-specific IgE otherwise observed during oral allergen immunotherapy.

Importantly, the same allergen-redirection mechanism was also observed with birch-specific IgG4 antibodies and the major birch pollen allergen Bet v 1. This supports the relevance of the mechanism beyond peanut allergy and across different allergen classes.

The study was conducted in collaboration with Prof. Dr. R. J. Joost van Neerven of Wageningen University & Research.

“Our antibodies are designed to neutralize allergens before they can trigger the allergic cascade. These new data show that they may also actively shape the immune response toward greater tolerance,” said Dr. Niccolò Pengo, Chief Scientific Officer of Mabylon AG.“This gives us a strong rationale to investigate both immediate protection and disease-modifying effects in our clinical programs.”

Mabylon's platform combines human antibody discovery, identification of disease-relevant allergenic epitopes and leading-edge capabilities in multispecific antibody engineering. Its lead program, MY006, is in an ongoing Phase I clinical study in peanut allergy, with the patient part of the trial underway ( ). MY010, a trispecific antibody targeting birch, oak, and related tree-pollen allergens, has entered GMP manufacturing, with clinical trials expected to start in 2027. Mabylon plans to monitor markers of disease modification in both programs.

“The significance of this work goes beyond a single allergy indication,” said Dr. Alcide Barberis, Chief Executive Officer of Mabylon AG.“It strengthens the biological rationale behind our allergen-neutralization platform and complements our antibody discovery and engineering capabilities. Our primary goal is to develop long-acting therapies that provide rapid protection. These findings suggest that this could potentially be complemented by modification of the underlying allergic immune response over time.”

The authors note that the current findings are based on ex vivo human-cell experiments and an in vivo mouse model. Clinical studies will determine whether the tolerance-associated immune effects translate into durable disease modification in patients.

###

About the study

The study,“Peanut-specific IgG4 mAbs promote regulatory immune responses ex vivo and improve oral immunotherapy in mice,” was conducted by researchers from Mabylon AG and Wageningen University & Research. It investigated how allergen-specific IgG4 antibodies affect allergen binding and immune-cell responses using cells from peanut-allergic patients and a mouse model of peanut allergy. Additional experiments with birch-specific IgG4 antibodies and Bet v 1 showed that the allergen-redirection mechanism is not limited to peanut allergy.

About Mabylon AG

Mabylon is a clinical-stage Swiss biotechnology company harnessing the therapeutic potential of naturally occurring human antibodies to treat allergies, inflammation, and neurodegenerative diseases. Human-derived antibodies have superior therapeutic potential compared to antibodies derived from conventional sources, such as humanized animal models or artificial libraries. In the case of allergy, for instance, Mabylon's antibodies derived from allergic patients target disease-relevant epitopes, expanding the knowledge of novel allergenic epitopes and their role in disease progression. For more information, please visit



Contact

Alcide Barberis, CEO

Mabylon AG

Wagistrasse 14

8952 Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland

Media Inquiries

akampion

Ines-Regina Buth

...

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68