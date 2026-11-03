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Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


Date: 2026-11-03 04:02:18

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 44 - 26
03 November 2026

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 4 March 2026 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 3 - 26. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back programme are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders' shares in NTG subsidiaries under the“Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programmes, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

During the period, NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 200,000,000, up to 1,250,000 shares (nominally DKK 25,000,000), corresponding to 5.52% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back programme will run from 5 March 2026 to 9 November 2026 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 839,922 190,277,226
27 October 2026 3,000 334.7 1,004,003
28 October 2026 5,000 331.8 1,659,133
29 October 2026 5,639 330.4 1,862,962
30 October 2026 3,000 322.5 967,500
02 November 2026 3,000 330.5 991,500
Accumulated under the program 859,561 196,762,324

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 1,152,386 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.09% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations & Press:
Sebastian Rosborg
Head of Investor Relations
& External communications
+45 42 12 80 99
...
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Attachments

  • Company announcement no 44_2026
  • Appendix_Company announcement no 44_2026

MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111907030


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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