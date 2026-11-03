Press Release

Eviden launches SMX, its new electromagnetic speed log for surface and underwater drones

Compact, discreet and engineered for the most demanding marine environments, SMX continuously measures speed through water with high accuracy. This mission-critical data helps optimize navigation and supports the autonomous operation of uncrewed naval platforms.

Paris, France – November 3, 2026 – Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI today announces through its BEN Marine brand, the launch of SMX. Rated to withstand pressures of up to 30 bar, equivalent to a depth of 300 meters, this new electromagnetic speed log features electronics fully integrated into the sensor, addressing naval forces' stringent miniaturization requirements.

Designed for uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) and uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs), including mine countermeasure vehicles, torpedoes, wet submersibles and missiles, SMX continuously measures speed through water with very high accuracy. This data is essential for monitoring a platform's progress and accurately calculating the distance travelled and remaining distance. SMX is also suitable for civilian and oceanographic research vehicles, reflecting Eviden's expertise in dual-use technologies.

SMX transmits speed data directly over a standardized NMEA interface, enabling data exchange between the vehicle's various sensors and navigation system while ensuring synchronization. Calibration and diagnostics can be performed remotely, helping to maximize platform operational availability.

Building on the proven SM 2000, SMX uses electromagnetic technology that provides a key advantage for both surface and underwater operations, as it emits no acoustic signals. Compact and weighing less than 2 kg, it is also qualified to MIL-STD standards. Combining discretion, ruggedness and compactness, SMX is engineered to operate in particularly demanding maritime environments.

A qualified industrial facility for the design and production of advanced sovereign technologies

SMX is designed and manufactured in France. The sensor itself, which embodies BEN Marine's core expertise, as well as final assembly and qualification, are carried out at Eviden's mission-critical systems production facility in Aix-en-Provence. Eviden's BEN Marine teams also provide through-life support for its electromagnetic speed logs, helping to maintain their operational availability throughout their service life.

Bernard Payer, head of Mission-Critical Systems at Eviden, Atos Group, said:“With the launch of SMX, Eviden is advancing a proven technology to meet the requirements of a new generation of autonomous maritime platforms. SMX demonstrates our ability to provide reliable navigation data in operational environments and to control the entire value chain, starting from the design stage.”

BEN Marine is Eviden's brand dedicated to maritime navigation instruments for navies and professional fleets. Its portfolio includes electromagnetic speed logs, repeaters, flowmeters and compasses for naval vessels, fishing vessels, merchant ships and scientific research vessels. BEN Marine equipment is marketed through a worldwide distributor network. BEN Marine's navigation systems continue the legacy of the Bianchetti navigation instrument workshop, founded in Marseille in 1822.







Eviden SMX loch © Eviden

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About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand focused on cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. A trusted partner to public and private sector organizations, Eviden deploys advanced analytics capabilities and helps ensure the robustness, continuity and resilience of its customers' operations. Leveraging more than 2,200 experts and 720 patents, Eviden helps protect people, data and critical infrastructures worldwide, at the convergence of intelligence, sovereignty and trust.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 53,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | ... | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

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PR-Eviden launches SMX its new electromagnetic speed log for surface and underwater drones