Fallen Veterans Of 4Th Fast Attack Flotilla Commemorated With Honour

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Families of fallen naval personnel gathered at the Naval Dockyard in Trincomalee on 31 October 2026 for a ceremony commemorating members of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla.

Navy Commander Vice Admiral Damian Fernando led proceedings at the war memorial within the flotilla's headquarters. Parents and other close relatives joined serving and retired naval personnel to remember those who died on operational duty.

The commemoration formed part of a series of events organised with the families. Religious observances began on 30 October with a sermon delivered by Ven. Galle Chanda Nanda Thera of Jayasumanarama Purana Maha Viharaya, Trincomalee.

Floral tributes followed at the memorial during the main ceremony the next day.

Addressing the gathering, Fernando said the event sought to honour officers and sailors who had died or gone missing during operational service, while recognising the sacrifices borne by their families.

He recalled that the unit was first established in Trincomalee on 14 September 1988. According to his address, it was formally commissioned as the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla on 22 June 2019 and received the President's Colour in recognition of its service.

Fernando also reflected on his own postings within the flotilla, including service as second officer in command of two fast attack craft, command of three craft and subsequent leadership of the flotilla itself.

He said those appointments had given him personal familiarity with its personnel and their teamwork. He thanked relatives who attended to commemorate their loved ones alongside the Navy.

Those present included Rear Admirals Buddhika Liyanagamage, Varuna Ferdinandusz and Haritha Jayadewa, together with flag officers and officers of the Eastern Naval Area.

Flotilla Commanding Officer Captain Sanjeewa Conrad Annathugoda, sailors and retired senior naval officers also attended, joining the families for the religious observances and tributes at the memorial.