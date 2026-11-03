An Evening Of Diwali Celebrations: Culture, Light And International Friendship

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's High Commission in New Delhi hosted Diwali Dazzle Night 2026 on 26 October, bringing diplomats, senior officials and business representatives together for cultural performances, an art exhibition and traditional food.

The event was organised with the Global Trade and Technology Council of India (GTTCI) and Lions Club Delhi Veg, according to the High Commission.

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonne, inaugurated the celebrations by lighting the ceremonial lamp alongside GTTCI President Gaurav Gupta and other guests.

The programme featured traditional dance, live music and handicrafts, with food from Old Delhi forming part of the evening's cultural offering.

An Israeli diplomat performed a sitar recital, while an Iranian artist and her students exhibited paintings. The High Commission presented these contributions as examples of cultural exchange across national boundaries.

The combination of performances and visual art brought an international element to a celebration centred on Diwali and its themes of light, hope and goodwill.

For the High Commission, the gathering offered an opportunity to welcome friends from India and other countries and encourage contact between members of different communities.

It described cultural diplomacy and engagement between people as important elements in developing relationships between nations.

The mission also linked the occasion to the longstanding friendship between Sri Lanka and India and the cultural traditions shared across the region.

Diplomatic, official and business guests joined the organisers for an evening combining ceremonial observances with music, dance and other cultural presentations.

The High Commission thanked GTTCI, Lions Club Delhi Veg, its partners and participants for their contributions to the programme.

Its account highlighted the participation of people from different national backgrounds and traditions, reflecting the organisers' emphasis on international friendship alongside the festive celebrations.

The event formed part of the mission's cultural engagement in New Delhi.