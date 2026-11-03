Deputy Minister Of Defence Chairs Discussion On Formal Programme To Enhance Career Opportunities For Retired Tri Forces Personnel

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Defence Ministry is considering a structured vocational training and certification programme to help retiring armed forces personnel pursue civilian careers, following a discussion chaired by Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekara on 29 October.

The meeting at the Deputy Minister's office examined routes to National Vocational Qualifications (NVQ) for officers and other ranks leaving the Army, Navy and Air Force.

According to the ministry, participants focused on the difficulties personnel may face after retirement and the potential for recognised qualifications to improve access to employment.

Particular attention went to personnel whose military duties were outside technical fields and who may need additional training to enter civilian occupations.

Proposals included linking existing service training with courses at the Ranaviru Resource Centre and updating them to meet vocational standards.

Participants also discussed recognising practical knowledge and professional experience acquired during military service through NVQ or diploma-level certification.

Potential training areas included electric vehicle technology, hotel management, pastry and bakery production, cosmetology, preschool teaching, mechatronics, electronics, robotics, caregiving, firefighting and agriculture.

The ministry said the proposed fields would be aligned with emerging employment opportunities, including international and maritime work.

The discussion also covered improving professional standards among former service personnel working in private security.

Vocational Training Authority district centres were identified as a possible delivery network for courses serving personnel approaching retirement.

Officials considered preparing an action plan and securing the financial allocations needed to implement the initiative.

The proposals aim to support access to both local and overseas employment through training and certification, rather than relying solely on experience gained in service.

Those attending included the ministry's Additional Secretary for Defence, the Vocational Training Authority's Director General, the Military Liaison Officer and training chiefs from the three services.

Army veterans' affairs and rehabilitation representatives, senior military officers and government officials also participated.