Hindu Munnani Myanmar Presents Letter Of Appreciation To The President Of Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Hindu Munnani Myanmar has conveyed a letter of appreciation and a Deepavali gift package to the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka, in recognition of the efforts of the President and the Government of Sri Lanka to secure the overturning of the death sentence imposed on Anojan Sivarasa in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The letter of appreciation and the Deepavali gift package were presented to the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Myanmar, Prabashini Ponnamperuma, at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Yangon on 21 October 2026 by a delegation from Hindu Munnani Myanmar, comprising the General Secretary, Kyaw Naing Oo; the Patrons, Kyi Soe and Kyaw Min; the Chairman, Naing Win Tun; and the Officers-in-Charge, Than Than Soe and Mon Mon San.

During the meeting, the representatives of Hindu Munnani Myanmar expressed their appreciation and extended their congratulations and best wishes to the President and the Government of Sri Lanka for their diplomatic engagements and humanitarian efforts in securing the overturning of the death sentence imposed on Sivarasa.

They commended the compassionate approach demonstrated in addressing the matter, noting that the efforts transcended religious and ethnic boundaries and reflected the fundamental values of humanity, compassion and solidarity.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Yangon appreciated this thoughtful gesture by Hindu Munnani Myanmar, which reflected the goodwill and solidarity of the Myanmar community towards Sri Lanka.