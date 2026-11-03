Stirring The Spirit Of The Season, A Magical Holiday Begins At ITC Ratnadipa

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) ITC Ratnadipa, Colombo, welcomed the festive season with its third Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony on the 30th of October 2026, continuing a cherished tradition since the hotel opened in 2024.

Drawing inspiration from the enchantment of a fairytale wonderland, A Magical Holiday invites guests into a world of sparkling celebrations at ITC Ratnadipa. The Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony brought together hotel guests, high profiles & dignitaries, corporate friends and partners and members of the media for an evening of joy and celebration.

Spread across an 18-foot-long table, 1,000 kg of dried fruits, nuts and aromatic spices formed the centrepiece of the ceremony, as guests joined the traditional mixing, adding their wishes and blessings for the festive season ahead. The evening was complemented by the guests enjoying seasonal refreshments, Mulled Wine, Sangria, cocktails & mocktails with live entertainment setting the tone for the celebrations to come.

Speaking at the occasion, Keenan McKenzie, General Manager, ITC Ratnadipa, Area Manager - Sri Lanka said,“This is a celebration that fills us with warmth and joy at ITC Ratnadipa, as it brings our pastry chefs, the kitchen brigade together with the F&B team, friends, colleagues, partners and the wider community to share in this cherished tradition. There is a special sense of togetherness in welcoming the festive season this way, building the anticipation for the celebrations ahead and preparing a Christmas cake that will be left to mature to perfection in time for us to unveil a magical Christmas right here at ITC Ratnadipa.”